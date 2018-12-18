18 Photos | Beauty

Congratulations to all these parents!

...
prince louis baby
Photo: © Getty Images
This year has been another huge one for celebrities and the royals, who have welcomed new additions to their family. From three new Kardashian-Jenner members to Prince William and Kate's third and youngest child, we take a look back at all the stars who have shared their happy news. Click through this gallery for a look back at all the celebrity babies that were born in 2018...

Prince Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the arrival of their third child on April 23rd. The official statement from Kensington Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." The new arrival is a younger sibling for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

christine lampard baby
Photo: © Instagram
Patricia Charlotte Lampard

Christine and Frank Lampard announced the arrival of their first child together, a baby girl called Patricia, in September. "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love @franklampard," the new mum wrote on Twitter alongside the first snap of the newborn. The lovely name is a clear nod to Frank's late mother Pat, who passed away in 2008 after losing her battle to pneumonia.

eva longoria baby son
Santiago Enrique

Eva Longoria welcomed her first child with Mexican businessman husband José "Pepe" Bastón on 19 June in Los Angeles. "It's indescribable!" the actress told HELLO! in August 2018. "It's funny because everyone tells you: 'It's going to be amazing, wait!' And then it happens and you understand what everyone's talking about. But you can't really understand it until you experience it." Little Santiago was born just over two years after she and José said "I do" in a lavish wedding held in Mexico.

abbey clancey baby
Photo: © Instagram
Johnny Crouch

2018 started in the best possible way for Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch. On 3 January, the couple welcomed their third child together, a little boy. Abbey confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account, sharing an adorable black-and-white photo of her tiny newborn son. "Baby Johnny Crouch born 3/1/18 7lb2 5.15pm. So in love with our baby boy happy healthy and beautiful xx," she wrote. Abbey and footballer Peter are also proud parents to two little girls; Sophia Ruby and Liberty Rose.

danny jones georgia baby cooper
Photo: © HELLO!
Cooper Alf Jones

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Cooper Alf Jones. The newborn was born on 27 January 2018 at 1.36am and weighed 7lb 15. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! after the birth, McFly singer Danny said: "He's ace, so adorable and we can't stop staring at him."

declan donnelly
Photo: © Instagram
Isla Elizabeth Anne Donnelly

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall became first-time parents in September. Sharing his excitement, the TV star tweeted: "Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o'clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x." Dec confirmed his wife's pregnancy to his nearly seven million Twitter followers in late March. He wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it. D x."

hilaria baldwin baby
Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin

May was a happy time for Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, who welcomed their fourth child together. "He's here! He's perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018," Hilaria wrote on Instagram. The proud dad also shared the same photo with his Instagram followers: "Here we go again! #BaldwinitosEverywhere." The actor and the yoga instructor's latest bundle joins older siblings, Carmen, Rafael and Leonardo as well as Alec's daughter from another relationship, Ireland.

kara tointon baby
Photo: © HELLO!
Frey

Kara Tointon and her partner Marius Jensen welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The happy couple revealed the news to HELLO! in November, with the proud dad saying: "On Thursday at 11.04am, 3.2 kilos of happiness joined our lives. Kara and I couldn't be happier and our four legged companions Elfie and Winston have been guarding our new family member since." Kara, 35, confirmed her pregnancy in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in October. "It is an incredible time," the former Strictly Come Dancing star revealed. "It is the biggest life-changing moment when you have this little human being coming into your life that you are yet to meet. I can't wait for motherhood and all the challenges it will bring."

katherine jenkins baby
Photo: © Instagram
Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas

Katherine Jenkins and her husband Andrew Levitas welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in April. "Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas. His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little 'Defender of Men' (Meaning of Xander)," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet snap. "Our family, our home and are hearts could not be more full of love & we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children."

kim kardashian baby
Chicago West

Chicago Noel West is the third child for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Taking to her app to announce the birth of their fifth family member via surrogate, Kim said: "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl." The proud mother continued: "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

kylie jenner baby
Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child – a baby daughter in February. She confirmed the news to the world on Instagram after months of speculation that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Travis Scott. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're use to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Kylie's statement read. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

khloe kardashian baby
True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their adorable daughter in April. True is the first child for the TV star, and the second for Tristan, who has two-year-old son Prince from a previous relationship. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Khloe wrote on Instagram. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

michael buble baby
Photo: © Instagram
Vida Amber Betty

This is the third child for Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato. The actress announced the happy news in July, telling her fans: "How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!" She added: "We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls' life." A representative for Michael confirmed to the Associated Press that the couple have named their daughter Vida Amber Betty, and she was born weighing 6lb 1oz.

vogue spencer baby son
Photo: © HELLO!
Theodore Frederick Michael Matthews

Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams welcomed their first child in September. The new dad announced the news to HELLO! saying: "Our son arrived this morning and both mother and baby are doing well. I'm so proud of Vogue and we both feel truly blessed to welcome baby Matthews into the world. He's beautiful, just like his mother!" New mum Vogue shared the first picture of her newborn son, writing alongside the sweet snap: "This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed."

coleen rooney baby
Photo: © Instagram
Cass Mac Rooney

Coleen and Wayne Rooney added another son to their brood! The couple confirmed Cass Mac's arrival in February, with the proud mum tweeting: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful." Coleen and Wayne are already proud parents to Kai, Klay and Kit.

zoe hardman
Photo: © HELLO!
Kit Peter Doran Jones

Zoe Hardman and her husband Paul Doran Jones celebrated the arrival of their second child together, a beautiful baby boy. Zoe confirmed the exciting news to HELLO! in April in a statement which read: "Our beautiful little boy Kit Peter Doran Jones, arrived in the early hours of Saturday morning, weighing 7lbs.11 and with a full head of gorgeous dark hair. We are all completely besotted and in love already." Baby Kit joins big sister Luna, who was born in September 2016.

tom giovanna baby
Max Mario Fletcher

In August, Tom and Gionvanna Fletcher welcomed their third son into the world. The proud dad announced the exciting news on social media, sharing a black and white picture of the newborn and revealing his gender and name to their loyal fans. "Max Mario Fletcher was born yesterday afternoon. We have THREE sons! Totally in love with the little dude," Tom said. He later added: "We are all totally in love with him and can't wait to take him home to meet his brothers." Giovanna also shared an adorable snap of herself craddling her newborn. "Welcome to the world Max Mario Fletcher! Born yesterday at 3:06pm weighing 7pounds. We can't wait to get home and introduce him to his big brothers... they're very excited! Xxx," she wrote alongside it.

kate hudson baby
Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa announced the arrival of their first child in October. "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," the actress said on social media. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back." Kate is also a mother to sons Hudson, ten, and Bingham, seven.

