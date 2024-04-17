Olly Murs and wife Amelia Tank share first picture of baby 'Mini Murs' – see modern name

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Tank have announced the arrival of their baby – a baby girl called Madison.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of the new parents leaving the hospital, the pop star and proud dad gushed: "Our mini murs has arrived [heart emoji] Madison we love you so much already x."

The couple's famous friends were quick to comment, with Mark Wright writing: "Buzzing for you both guys. Love yas x." Vicky Pattison added: "Congratulations you guys." Matt Baker's wife Nicola said: "Congratulations! [smiling face with hearts emoji]."

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2023 in a wedding exclusively covered in HELLO!, announced the pregnancy in December with a sweet announcement.

"Baby Murs due 2024," Olly captioned the image, which showed him holding up a baby scan and pointing at his wife's stomach.

© Instagram Olly and Amelia's pregnancy announcement photo

The couple married in Olly's native Essex at 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, which made for the perfect backdrop for their three-day celebrations.

Shortly after the nuptials, Olly told HELLO! how they were looking ahead to their next adventure of having children together. "We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around," he said.

"It’s so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: 'This is where we got married.'"

The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!, from Amelia's three bridal dresses to their tearful vows. "I was on the brink of crying at any moment," Olly told HELLO!.

"When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn't seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

He added: "I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love."