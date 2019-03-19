﻿
Bake off babies! The Great British Bake Off stars and their children

Over the course of a tense series of the Great British Bake Off, you get to know the contestants pretty well; from what makes them laugh, to the dessert that will trigger a full-blown meltdown. But, one thing you're less familiar with is their everyday lives - who do they go home to when the tent shuts up? Now, it's time to get acquainted.

 

Here we meet the families behind some of the most loved GBBO contestants over the years. From Nadiya Hussain's brood to Kate Henry's one and only and Richard Burr's gaggle of girls… 

 

Nadiya Hussain 

 

If you follow season 6 winner Nadiya at all you'll know how family oriented she is. After marrying her husband, Abdal Hussain, at the age of 19, whom she had only met once before, in an arranged marriage, the couple went on to have three children - sons, Musa and Dawud, and a daughter, Maryam. Combining her passion for baking and kids, the 34-year-old actually published a children cooking book in 2017 called Bake Me A Story which shortlisted for Children's Book of the Year prize at the British Book Awards.

 

Joanne Wheatley

Cast your mind back to 2011 and you'll remember Joanne Wheatley scoring top place in season 2 of The Great British Bake Off. Since then she has founded a cooking school and released two cookbooks. When she's not baking she's enjoying family time with her three sons, Billy, who recently got married in the Maldives, Jesse and Dylan. Jo first became a mum at 18 and was a grandmother by her early 40s when her son Billy had his first child, Harley. 

 

Briony Williams

33-year-old Briony, who made it to the final four of the 2018 series and won Star Baker during pastry week, is mum to her adorable toddler daughter, Nora. The pair can often be seen baking together on Instagram and there are also pictures of the whole family, including her husband Steve, online too.

Dan Beasley Harling

Former stay-at-home dad, Dan Beasley Harling, shares Barnaby and Constance, with his husband. You may remember when he baked the moment he first met his children on the 2018 series. Speaking about the meeting, he said: “Me and my husband had our kids with the help of a surrogate in California so we stayed in Palm Springs for a month just getting to know our kids and it was amazing,” he said. “It was the best moment of my life, just don’t tell my husband that!”

Jon Jenkins

47-year-old proud Welshman, Jon Jenkins, who went out week 7 of the 2018 series after the vegan round is not only an entertaining Hawaiian-shirt wearing super baker but he's also dad to two daughters, Lucy and Hannah. He often posts sweet photos of himself with his girls to his Instagram. 

Kate Henry

Since finishing on week 7 during the 2014 series of The Great British Bake Off, Kate has trained as a professional chef and now loans her talents to her private catering company. When she's not making delicious dishes and treats, she's hanging out with her daughter, Eloise. 

Richard Burr

Known as the builder who bakes, runner-up Richard won the heart of the nation during series 5 of The Great British Bake Off. Today his Instagram is awash of delectable looking cakes and his gorgeous family which consists of his wife and three daughters.

