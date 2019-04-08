﻿
Meet the Emmerdale cast members and their real-life children

Let's hope there's less drama than in the dales...

...
If you tune in to Emmerdale religiously, you're likely to know all about your most beloved character's lives. From who they're dating, who they're hating, and who's getting it on in the bedroom. But, how much do you know about the cast and their real lives? Who do the actors go home to each night and look after once they've finished up at the Woolpack? Well, from Charley Webb's growing brood to Tony Audenshaw's grownup duo and Emma Atkins' one and only, it's time to meet the offspring…

 

Charlie Webb who plays Debbie Dingle

Emmerdale co-stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden share two children, and they have one the way. They have been together on-and-off since 2009, and their son, Buster, was born in 2010 but the pair split a few years later in 2013, stating that they would remain amicable for the sake of their child. Reconciling the following year, in June 2015 it was revealed that they were expecting their second son, Bowie. In 2018 the pair tied the knot and in February 2019 they announced via Instagram that they were expecting  #Number3".

Tony Audenshaw who plays Bob Hope

Tony Audenshaw shares two children, 22 year-old George, and 20 year-old Em, with his late wife, Ruth. He previously spoke about the loss of his wife during an appearance on Lorraine and how hard it was to tell their children that she had a terminal illness. The 53-year-old star praised his wife for her bravery throughout her two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, and said: "We were really open with the kids from the start.

"At first they didn't know if it was cancer or just a benign tumour," he said. "Then she had a biopsy taken and we were told in no uncertain terms that it was inoperable third stage cancer." He continued: "We knew the prognosis, it was six to 12 months. It was a terrible prognosis. And we had to tell the kids."

He also spoke to the Mirror and revealed how his family came together following Ruth's diagnosis. "We spent loads of time together and that made us even closer as a family," he said. "I don't know where I'd have been over the last year without the kids. It's unbearable to think about it."

Jeff Hordley who plays Cain Dingle

Emmerdale co-stars Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry are actually college sweethearts but both work on the show. They married in 2003 and are parents to daughter Violet, born in 2005, and a son called Stan, born in April 2008. The family currently lives in West Yorkshire

 

Emma Atkins who plays Charity Dingle

Emma managed to keep her first pregnancy a secret despite being constantly in front of cameras. Now 45, the actress welcomed her first child with long-term boyfriend Tom in 2015, just before her 40th birthday.

Officially confirming it to The Sun, she said: "We've had a lovely healthy baby boy. He arrived just before my 40th birthday, which was the best present." The actress timed her maternity leave to coincide with Charity's storyline which saw her going to prison.

Chris Bisson who plays Jai Sharma

Chris Bisson has been with his fiance, Rowena Finn, since 2006. The couple are the proud parents to two children, son Harry and daughter Ella Rose.

Chris Chittell who plays Eric Pollard

Chris Chittell, who just happens to be the longest serving cast member of Emmerdale, is dad to two children with his ex-wife of 26 years, Caroline Hunt. The pair parted ways in 2005 and in 2016, the 70-year-old remarried his co-star, Lesley Dunlop, who plays Brenda Walker.

 

Charlotte Bellamy who plays Laurel Thomas

Charlotte Bellamy is a mum of three. She gave birth to her first son, Sunnie, in 2014, followed by her second son, Herbie in 2007 and welcomed her little girl, Teddie Boo in 2009. She shares all three with her husband Mungo Denison.

Lucy Pargeter who plays Chas Dingle

Lucy Pargeter is a mum to three daughters, Lola, and twins, Missy and Betsy, who she shares with her fiance, football coach, Rudi Coleano. She took maternity leave from Emmerdale in 2005 to have her first child, and again in 2017 to have her twins.

Nicola Wheeler who plays Nicola King

Nicola Wheeler became a mum for the first time in 2015 at the age of 41. She welcomed a little boy with her partner Matt. The name of her son is still not publicised as she likes to keep her private life private.

Dominic Brunt who plays Paddy Kirk

Dominic met his future Emmerdale co-star (and wife!) Joanne at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. The two would go on to marry in 2003 and have two children together – sons named Mickey-Joe and Danny-Lee. Aww!

 

