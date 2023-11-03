Charley Webb's husband Matthew Wolfenden talks 'tough' living arrangement amid reported split

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have reportedly parted ways after five years of marriage. The couple, who are parents to three sons, Buster, Bowie and Ace, began dating in 2007 before tying the knot in 2018.

Although neither of the Emmerdale actors are yet to speak out about the reports, Charley, 35, was photographed on Thursday and was spotted wearing her wedding rings on her right hand. On Instagram, Matthew, 43, is no longer following his wife's account.

HELLO! has contacted Charley and Matthew's representatives for comment.

Before reports of a breakup began to circulate, Matthew, whom Charley met on the set of the ITV soap back in 2006, appeared on an episode of Loose Women in which he spoke about how the couple's respective work schedules meant they were forced to create an unusual living arrangement.

Matthew, who is set to appear as Buddy in Elf the Musical, told the panel: "Yeah, Charely's on tour [with the musical, Quiz]. Bless my mum and dad, I owe them a holiday after this run because they've stepped in and moved into the house.

"And they're looking after the kids, so yeah thanks, mum and dad! It's tough. And I'm a real softie with the kids as well, I just love being at home with them, to be away from them I'm counting down the days to the weekend."

© Dave J Hogan Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden attend the Pride of Britain Awards in Partnership with TSB at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 31, 2016

The family reside in Yorkshire and married five years ago in a surprise ceremony. The couple had decided to tell their family and friends that they were throwing a party for Charley's 30th birthday, when in fact they were going to say 'I do'.

In a previous Instagram post, Matthew shared a very special photo of their big day, writing: "One of my favourite pictures EVER. The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the '30th birthday party for Charley' they were at, was actually our wedding! Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boy's faces caught on camera are priceless."

Meanwhile, Charley has been active on her Instagram recently and shared a series of photos, the first of her placing her blonde-hued end of her hair at the roots to see if she could change her hair colour to a lighter shade all over.

Other photos were a selection of selfies and sweet snaps among her close friends. The mother-of-three wrote in the caption: "Me seeing if I should go blonde? Followed by a round up of the most amount of love with some of my favourite friends."