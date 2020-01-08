It's back to school for kids after a relaxing Christmas break, which means setting our alarm clocks and getting out of our PJs before noon (ladies, we feel your pain). Spare a thought for all those royal mums though, who often face photographers at the school gates when their little darlings first start school. The pressure of being picture-perfect AND getting a child ready - just imagine!
One royal who always has her school run attire spot on is the lovely Duchess of Cambridge. Remember in September 2019 when she accompanied her daughter Princess Charlotte to her first day of school? Kate looked stunning in a floral dress and heels with a perfect blow-dry at St Thomas' in Battersea, London, alongside her son Prince George and Prince William.
Reminisce over more royal school run snaps below…