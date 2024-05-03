Helen Skelton's lookalike daughter Elsie, 2, is so cute playing with pet bunny

Helen Skelton's two-year-old daughter Elsie wins this week's award for cutest celebrity toddler.

The adorable little girl, who incidentally looks just like her TV presenter mum with her gorgeous blonde, curly hair, was filmed playing with a pet bunny in its hutch - and we've done a collective 'Aw!' in the HELLO! office.

Countryfile host Helen shared the sweet clip on her Instagram Stories with the heartwarming soundtrack of I Love You Always Forever by Everly Fair.

WATCH: Helen Skelton’s daughter Elsie plays with pet bunny

In the video, we see her youngest child Elsie sitting on the grass as the grey and white rabbit hops around her. There's one lovely moment when the toddler touches the bunny with her bare foot!

Helen is also mum to her two older sons, Ernie, eight, and Louis, seven, who she shares with her ex-husband, rugby player Richie Myler.

Helen Skelton seen attending Pride of Britain Awards

The former couple shocked fans when they announced their split in 2022, months after welcoming their daughter. Helen then moved in with her parents, along with her three children.

In a statement announcing the end of her nine-year marriage, Helen said: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen regularly inspires her social media followers with her positive and energetic attitude to life, and often gives updates on her family and work life.

© Instagram Elsie in a pair of bubblegum pink sunglasses

In an interview with the Express in 2021, she expressed: "Somebody said to me, one is like having a baby, two is like having a farm and three is like having a zoo, and I know what they mean!"

Seeking the right work-life balance for her, Helen recently left her BBC Radio role to spend more time with her children.

Confirming her departure, she said live on air: "I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

© Instagram Helen Skelton's children doing some pond-watching

Just this week the former Strictly competitor shared adorable photos of her children enjoying a sunny spring day in the garden.

In one snap we saw two of her children looking cute gazing into a lily pond – perhaps looking for some fish – and a further photo showed Helen's daughter Elsie watching one of her big brothers play football.