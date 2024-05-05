Carrie Johnson delights with adorable photo of red-haired baby son Frank

Carrie Johnson clearly loves life as a mother, and she shared a sweet glimpse of her family life with her many Instagram followers on Sunday, following a fun celebration.

Taking to her Stories, she posted the cutest photo of her youngest son, Frank, ten months, and his mop of red hair was on full display.

The 36-year-old uploaded the adorable image of the tiny tot enjoying what appeared to be a pain au chocolat from a local bakery.

WATCH: Carrie Johnson reveals son Wilf's incredible birthday gift

Holding the baked good up to his face, the little boy clutched his sweet treat in one hand, and his multi-coloured pear design onesie was covered in crumbs.

"He's a fan," his mum captioned the picture, which she shared just a few days after the family enjoyed a huge celebration in honour of her eldest son Wilf's birthday.

© Instagram Little Frank enjoying his treat

Carrie and Boris Johnson's young family

The couple married in 2021 in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests. As well as Frank, they now share daughter Romy, two, and eldest son Wilf, who is four years old.

Frank celebrated his birthday on Monday, enjoying some sweet family celebrations with his mum, siblings and dad Boris, who appeared in a rare photo for the occasion.

© Instagram Carrie and her brood enjoying a visit to Port Lympne Safari Park

In the snapshot, the former PM could be seen looking into the eyes of his son, with Wilf gazing back at his father, as the pair were joined by a giant dress-up dinosaur.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2021

Wilf's special celebration

Taking to Instagram, Carrie called the day "utter chaos," before adding: "But we loved it."

In a lengthy caption, the mother-of-three thanked the party suppliers for making her oldest son's party magical, beginning: "Today we made dreams come true with a monster truck and dinosaur party to celebrate Wilf turning 4."

Carrie then continued with the very relatable parenting sentiment: "I now need to lie down for a v. long time."

© Instagram Wilf had a fun party

Carrie's meeting with the Queen

A couple of days later, though, the former media advisor wowed in a red dress as she attended a special event at Buckingham Palace.

Held by Queen Camilla, the reception relaunched The Wash Bag Project, which was first begun by the Queen when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.

The initiative provides a wash bag of toiletries, donated by Boots and distributed by In Kind Direct, to people who have been affected by rape and sexual abuse.

© Getty Carrie attending the reception at Buckingham Palace

Strictly star Zara McDermott was also at the event, as was former Prime Minister Tony Blair's wife Cherie Blair, broadcaster Emma Barnett and current health secretary Victoria Atkins.

Speaking to Carrie, Camilla appeared to say: "Very nice to see you again, I haven't seen you for a long while. Not since you packed up that home." To much laughter, Boris's wife replied: "I know. Chaos, chaos."

© Getty The mum-of-three chatted with the Queen

Carrie commented to the gathered press after meeting the royal: "I am such a supporter of the Queen. I really am.

"She has been incredible. These events are far more important than one might think. They are not just photo calls. They do bring people together who can affect change."