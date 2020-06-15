﻿
14 sweet moments between Duchess Kate and daughter Princess Charlotte

The adorable bond between mother and daughter

Countess Sophie WOWS in skinny jeans at hospital she gave birth in
Sophie Hamilton
princess charlotte birth
Photo: © Getty Images
Both the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte have a huge fan base around the world, and here at HELLO! we absolutely love seeing the mother and daughter together.

 

Since Charlotte's arrival into the world in 2015, their close bond has been clear to see in the many photographs and videos taken of the pair. Princess Charlotte was the most adorable baby - cute and smiley in pictures and often looking to her royal mum for reassurance when she was a toddler.

 

Now age five, the Queen's granddaughter is becoming a charming young lady who Prince William and Kate are sure to be proud of.

 

Here, we take a look back at 14 of Kate and Charlotte's sweetest moments together…

 

Princess Charlotte's birth

Who remembers this beautiful photo taken on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on 2 May 2015? Mum Kate was radiant as she looked lovingly at her daughter Charlotte, who was born at 8.34am that morning.

charlotte christening
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte's christening

What a special moment! Duchess Kate smiles at her two-month-old little girl as they arrive for Charlotte's christening at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening on 5 July 2015.

kate trooping the colour
Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

Aw, here is the Princess at Trooping the Colour on the Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall in London in June 2016. Kate places a tender hand on her daughter's cheek as they watch the parade together.

charlotte plane
Photo: © Getty Images
Matching in blue

Mum and daughter looked so sweet in this snap, taken in September 2016 on their arrival in Canada. Kate took time to check Charlotte was ok as they disembarked the plane for their eight-day tour.

charlotte walking
Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte's early steps

Woah! The royal mum gives her daughter a steadying hand as Charlotte learns to walk. The photo was taken at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada in 2016.

charlotte cardigan
Photo: © Getty Images
A new cardigan!

Just love this! The mutual excitement over a new cardigan from mother and daughter at the same children's party during the tour of Canada in 2016.

hold hands
Photo: © Getty Images
A right royal cutie

Princess Charlotte is beyond adorable in her little dress, hair bow and cardi combo! Mum Kate gives her a helping hand as they take a stroll during the 2016 Canada tour.

charlotte bridesmaid
Photo: © Getty Images
The sweetest bridesmaid

The Duchess looks so proud of Charlotte in her first bridesmaid role at the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in May 2017. Love how her dress bow matches Kate's outfit.

pink trooping
Photo: © Getty Images
The pink ladies

A very cute moment between Kate and Charlotte at the 2017 Trooping the Colour. We wonder what they were talking about!

poland
Photo: © Getty Images
The mum-daughter bond

Another adorable snap of Kate carrying a young Charlotte as the family arrived in Warsaw Poland back in 2017.

meghan weddings
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan and Harry's wedding

Charlotte is growing in confidence here, chatting with mum as they leave Windsor Castle after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

picnic
Photo: © Getty Images
Watching the polo

Kate keeps Charlotte close at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park on in Gloucester in 2018. Such a gorgeous family picture.

charlotte school
Photo: © Getty Images
First day at school

An excited Charlotte clung to mum's hand as she arrived for her first day of school in September 2019.

church
Photo: © Getty Images
A trip to church

Kate and Charlotte looks so close as they attended the royal family's Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in 2019. The ladies were a stylish pair in their pretty coats too.

