12 times royals looked super-smart in school uniform: Prince Harry to Princess Charlotte

Some royal siblings even wore matching outfits!

Nichola Murphy
prince-harry-nativity-outfit
1/12

Whether it's Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte confidently striding into school on her first day or Queen Maxima's daughter Princess Alexia surprising onlookers by cycling to school, fans have loved seeing glimpses of the young royals. But had you ever really taken notice of what they were wearing during these momentous occasions? 

While many schools are preparing to break up for summer (if they went back at all following the coronavirus pandemic), it won't be long before September rolls around and parents - including royals - are preparing their kids' school outfits. We've collected some of the best photos of royal kids in their school uniform, including Prince Harry rocking a very adorable elf costume for his part in the nursery's nativity!

princess-charlotte
2/12

Princess Charlotte

When she started Reception at Thomas's Battersea in September 2019, Princess Charlotte looked far more confident than her brother Prince George did on his first day. Perhaps it was her smart navy uniform, crisp white shirt and newly polished Mary-Jane style school shoes by Spanish brand Amaia that put her in the right mindset! Look at her smile as she walked through the school gates hand-in-hand with mum Kate.

princess-eugenie-first-day-of-school
3/12

Princess Eugenie

How sweet were Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in their matching blue hats and blazers? Sarah Ferguson proved she was just like any other mum as she held their school bags which had a 'Beatrice York' label printed on the front. After all, we can all relate to how upsetting it was to lose your possessions at school!

 

princess-beatrice-uniform
4/12

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice rocked a very different outfit when she changed schools in 2000. For her new school St George's school in Windsor, she ditched her white shirt for a red striped one and her whole uniform became a much darker shade of blue.

princess-alexia-school
5/12

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's daughter Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, who was 12 at the time, chose to cycle to class in 2017, so we're not surprised she chose a comfortable outfit. Unlike the other royal school uniforms, Alexia dressed down in jeans, a T-shirt and a hoodie as she prepared for the bike trip to the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet school. 

prince-george-school
6/12

Prince George 

He may have sported a solemn expression on his first day of school, but Prince George has clearly become comfortable slipping on his blue shorts and matching blue and red jumper. The young royal's outfit looks even more adorable now he's twinning with his younger sister Charlotte!

 

princess-leonor-and-sofia-school
7/12

Princess Leonor and Sofia of Spain

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia of Spain looked like twins in their cute grey dresses, blue jumpers and matching blonde hairstyles back in 2010.

queen-letizia-daughters
8/12

While their uniforms haven't changed much as they've grown up, the sisters certainly have!

prince-harry-first-day-of-school-1989
9/12

Prince William 

How sweet is this snap of Prince Harry looking up to his big brother William on his first day at Wetherby School in 1989? The siblings wore matching shorts, blazers, caps, long socks and even the same brown buckled shoes. How sweet!

 

prince-harry-eton
10/12

Prince Harry

Nine years later, Harry looked very grown up in his brown checked blazer, blue shirt and matching tie as he registered at Eton college.

princess-margaret-uniform
11/12

Princess Margaret

The Queen's sister Princess Margaret didn't need a set outfit in the same way as other royals, as she was homeschooled. But that didn't stop her from looking perfectly put together with her crochet dress and curled hair as she sat in the schoolroom at Windsor Castle.

crown-princess-victoria-daughter
12/12

Princess Estelle

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's daughter Estelle, the future queen of Sweden, ditched the jeans and trainers she wore to her pre-school in favour of a smarter summer outfit for her first day at Campus Manilla. Walking in with her parents in 2018, the Princess opted for a blue pleated top, floaty white skirt and matching sandals, with a grey backpack to hold all of her school essentials.   

