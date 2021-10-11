﻿
Stacey Solomon's 15 sweetest family moments with Joe Swash and their children

The Loose Women star is engaged to TV presenter Joe Swash

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon welcomed her fourth child in October - her first daughter to join her three sons. We're thrilled for the star and love seeing all of Stacey's heart-warming photos on her Instagram page.

 

The former X Factor singer is engaged to TV presenter Joe Swash and loves to share her family life with fans - not only documenting the classic holiday snaps but also those real-life day-to-day moments.

 

We're rounded up 15 of our favourites below…

Stacey's sons meet their baby sister

This photo is just too precious. Stacey's sons Leighton, Zach and Rex meet their little sister!

Stacey wrote: "When our boys met our girl. Little one your big brothers love you so so much. You’re everything they’ve dreamed of and so much more. No matter what, they will be by your side forever and ever. To the moon and back little one. Welcome to your crazy family. "

Autumn family scene

Stacey loves to decorate her front door at the change of season and her latest autumn creation is stunning.

"𝐻𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑜 𝐴𝑢𝑡𝑢𝑚𝑛. The first autumn door at pickle cottage. And the sunset tonight was everything," she posted.

The boys kiss her bump!

What a special photo! Stacey captured this adorable moment shortly before her daughter was born – and it's definitely a keeper.

Stacey wrote: "Little Sister I don’t know much darling girl, but all I do know for sure little one is that your brothers will always be right behind you. To love you, and protect you and watch over you no matter what. I cannot wait to watch you all grow together. I think about it every day."

Little Rex and the dogs

A sweet snap taken on Rex's return from hospital, after a worrying week for the family.

"Home 𝑠𝑤𝑒𝑒𝑡 Home," said Stacey. "It’s been a funny old week. But being home and seeing Rex back with his fur brother and sister has just made my heart happy. Theo’s face is just a mood, it’s exactly how I feel right now to be tucked up with these three."

Rex's birthday party

Haha, we love this snap! Dad Joe got into the spirit of the party in this brilliant costume, with Stacey posting: "Happy Birthday Pickle. Oh baby boy we hope you’ve had the bestest day ever. My animal-loving little Maui. How are you two years old already?"

Stacey's new home

It was celebration time in this picture, as the family moved into their new home that Stacey named 'Pickle Cottage'.

She wrote: "Home Sweet Home. And so a new chapter begins. We can not even describe how strange it feels that this is home. Never in a million years did we ever think this would be. We feel so lucky and are so grateful to have found this hidden treasure closer to our family and further out."

Halloween fun

Stacey got her clan dressed up as The Addams Family for Halloween!

"Happy Halloween," Stacey told fans. "From our strange family to yours. Honestly, we haven’t stopped laughing at this! I had a vision in my head of what it would be like but the truth is charcoal is not a good natural hair dye, we are all covered in it, babies DO NOT like you to draw moustaches on them, and this was the most impossible photo to take EVER, BUT Zach trying to put on tights is now our favourite memory of all time."

Rex in the dog bed

In what is possibly the cutest photo ever, little Rex takes a nap in the dog bed.

Stacey said: "Oh Pickle. We need to buy Rex his own dog bed I think. Now to try and peel him out of there silent ninja style and get him into his cot."

Cosy family moment

"Cuddles by the fire with these two," posted Stacey. "Feeling very lucky to have a warm home filled with my precious family."

She added: "P.S I forced Joe to wear one of my jumpers so we could all match... It didn’t quite look how I’d hoped."

Bedtime cuddles

Aw, what a lovely family cuddle captured on camera.

Stacey told fans: "The absolute best part of my day. I made it home before they fell asleep. Is there anything better than getting to the front door and hearing your children run through the house shouting "mummy’s home!"?

Brothers in sunnies

Stacey's three boys looked super cool on holiday in their matching sunglasses! She said: "Lads. The boys had a lot of fun putting sunglasses on Rexy today."

Rex sleeps on daddy

The ultimate baby photo – tiny Rex sleeps on his dad Joe's chest.

Stacey wrote: "Daddy’s home. Good morning! THAT FACE THOUGH. Catching flies and cuddling daddy! *puts phone down to wriggle over there and get involved in that cuddle*."

Movie night

A photo that many families will relate to – all the kids in your bed, watching a movie and eating popcorn.

"Friday Night Fun. The boys are making the most of getting to watch movies in mummy and Joe Joes bed before he comes home tomorrow! I can’t bloomin' wait now! Didn’t realise how much we would miss you @realjoeswashy," said Stacey.

Garden giggles

What a funny snap! Leighton has a laugh with his mum as Stacey ends up in the wheelbarrow.

She said: "I’m determined to get my garden exactly how I want it before summer has been and gone... Leighton is determined to get me into the big pile of mud he’s become extremely fond of."

Holiday happiness

Ok, we had to throw in one perfect beach pic – and even Stacey admits the cheese factor. She captioned the snap: "Cheesy photo alert. Walks on the beach with the loves of my life."

