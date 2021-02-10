Stacey Solomon forced to defend son Rex's latest outfit The Loose Women star's family made the most of the winter weather

Stacey Solomon's three children enjoyed playing in the snow in videos she shared to Instagram, but the Loose Women star had to hit back after some people criticised her son Rex's outfit.

One clip shows the one-year-old dressed in a bright red puffer jacket, black trousers, and a matching bobble hat – with just one glove on! Rex ran across the snowy scene while his mum tackled one of his older brothers to the ground, before the little boy picked up handfuls of snow, presumably ready to throw at his family.

Stacey shared one of the messages she had received which read: "Why is your child not wearing gloves? His hands look freezing!"

"A message to the glove police," she replied next to a photo of cheeky Rex hiding behind a tree trunk as he stuck out his tongue. "If I could get Rex to keep his gloves, hat and coat on I would, believe me. But he is a toddler.

"Anyone out there with one knows that they start off wearing it all and as the walk goes on they rip their hat off a thousand times, drop their gloves in the snow and tread on them until they're soaking wet and no longer any use and they moan the whole time to take their coat off.

Stacey responded after followers criticised her son Rex's lack of gloves

"And then after all of that they cry when their hands get cold. Anyone out there keeping all items of winter wear on their toddlers all day is my hero. I salute you," Stacey continued.

The TV star, 31, often shares glimpses inside her family life at home with fiance Joe Swash and her sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex. At the end of January, she went as far as to create a DIY beach inside her bathroom to keep them entertained amid the third coronavirus lockdown.

The Loose Women star was playing in the snow with her sons

Sharing photos of her shocking home transformation, which saw tonnes of sand spread across her bathroom floor, she joked: "Beach Life - in the bathroom. When your sandpit sand order isn't what you expected and you don't have any essential work in Dubai.

"Tonight I caved. I feel like this might be the only beach they visit for quite a while so I thought why not ey... I'll also be using this as bribery until the end of time…," she added. Her children seemed delighted with the temporary transformation and dressed in their swimwear for the occasion.

