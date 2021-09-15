Stacey Solomon unveils her separate fridge for school lunches - and it's so organised

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon might be weeks away from her due date, but that hasn't stopped the queen of DIY from sharing her latest genius home hack.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal her handy tricks to make school lunches for her sons Leighton, Zachary and Rex easier – and we can't wait to try them.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows off her fridge dedicated JUST for school snacks

Use glass containers for fruit

Stacey started by decanting fresh berries and fruit into sleek glass containers. "I always put my fruit on top of the black stuff it usually comes with, and it keeps it fresher when cut for longer," explained the star.

Glass Storage Containers, £14.99, Amazon

Glass helps to preserve the flavour and quality of your food far better than plastic, metal, or any other material – so not only does Stacey's hack work, it also keeps your fridge looking neat and organised.

Organise your fridge

Have you ever done a food shop and forgotten about your produce hidden at the back of the fridge? Stacey's game-changing storage hack is about to change that.

"Got myself a green lazy Susan for this fridge! It's the little things [laughing emoji]," penned the mother-of-three, showing off the sage green tray that she'd filled with yoghurts.

HukTor Ziplock Bag Organiser, £16.99, Amazon

The mother-of-three also shared her latest Amazon purchase, perfect for grabbing quick on-the-go snacks and keeping little fingers out of the fridge. "I got this little contraption on Amazon so I can reuse the pouches for the kids' fruit and veg. They don't hold loads in which is good for me, because I can sometimes make too much," Stacey admitted.

Label your fridge compartments

Stacey showed off several labels in her fridge made by her sister Jemma, AKA 'The Label Lady'. With every compartment in her fridge labelled, it's no surprise Stacey is a pro at limiting the school lunch rush.

Jemma says: "Honestly, labelling spaces, tubs and pots in your fridge is the best way to keep foods in order and makes finding and putting away items much easier. The labels are durable and waterproof. They can be washed by hand and hold up to prolonged use. When things look pretty, it just motivates you to keep it looking nice. It definitely works for me!"

Consider using a separate fridge for school lunches

If you have the space to do so, Stacey recommends using a second fridge dedicated to school lunches and overflow – and we're loving this idea.

"I'm going to use this fridge for overflow and kids lunches for now. I don't have any overflow because it's mid week, but all of the boys lunches are prepped for the rest of the week," said the mother-of-three.

