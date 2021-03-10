Stacey Solomon admits she 'forgot' to pick up sons from school – until they rang her! The Loose Women star was used to homeschooling

Stacey Solomon was so used to homeschooling her children following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that she forgot that they had returned to school this week – and accidentally missed the school pickup!

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals her dream summer wedding dress with cute details

The Loose Women star spent Tuesday afternoon planting some flowers in her garden with her youngest son Rex. Stacey was clearly so engrossed in her sunny gardening session that she left her two eldest sons Leighton and Zachary at school.

In a relatable video, she confessed: "Oh my god someone out there please tell me you also forgot your kids today. I was just having it up in the garden with Rex thinking, 'I wonder when them boys will finish up their homeschooling and come out here.' And then the school rang and I was like, 'Oh sugar! What have I done?'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's Top 5 Crafting Accessories

"Well at least I didn't forget to bring them in – one out of two is not bad."

She continued by poking fun at her organisational skills, which many people praise her for.

RELATED: 24 best first Mother’s Day gifts for new mums that Princess Eugenie would love

READ: 9 best egg chairs for your garden in 2021: Get inspired by Mrs Hinch & Stacey Solomon

"People: 'How are you so organised?' Me: I [used up] all my energy on hanging my crisps and completely forgot about my kids."

It didn't seem to worry her children, though, as a photo showed one of her sons grinning in the passenger seat of the car.

The doting mum recently revealed that her sons will have a role in her wedding to fiancé Joe Swash, which she is planning for July 2021.

"We've got four boys and they will all just be our page boys. We didn't want to make one the best man or give one a special role. But I would like them all to walk me down the aisle with my dad," she told HELLO!.

"Our dogs Theo and Peanut will of course also be involved! They're getting suits made and they'll have bow ties. I made a wedding planning book and a whole double page is dedicated to the dogs."

RELATED: 21 special ways to celebrate Mother's Day in lockdown