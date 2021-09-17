Stacey Solomon tops highest earning 'muminfluencer' list – all the details The TV star is due to give birth in the coming weeks

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon is preparing to welcome her fourth child, and if that wasn't exciting enough, the star has just topped a very impressive list.

Former X Factor singer Stacey is number one on a list of the top 50 highest paid mumfluencers on Instagram.

MORE: 11 cutest royal toddler moments! Princess Charlotte, Prince George & more

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey shows off her 'packed lunch' fridge

The research was conducted by baby product specialists Babythingz, who examined which mumfluencer receives the most money from their Instagram posts.

Stacey Solomon is the highest paid 'Insta Mum' earning a whopping £12,390 per post.

If you're wondering what a ''mumfluencer' does, they are a prominent group on Instagram who post all things about parenting and looking after their young children – that's everything from home life to family outings, their favourite products, fan Q&A sessions and offering support to other mothers.

MORE: Best Baby Moses baskets for newborns 2021:12 cute and comfortable beds for your baby

Stacey with her three sons

We're not surprised that Stacey has topped the list as she loves keeping fans up to date with her family life at home with fiancé Joe Swash and children, Zachary, Leighton and Rex.

In second place on the list is Stacey's good friend Mrs Hinch, who earns £11,059 per post, while mum Louise Pentland receives £7,119 per post.

Other famous mums in the top ten include This Morning presenter and former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, author and presenter Giovanna Fletcher and Made in Chelsea actress Binky Felstead.

Stacey reveals her baby bump with partner Joe

Stacey recently took to her Instagram Stories to dispel talk that she had secretly had her baby.

The popular star posted a video that showed her addressing a comment from one of her followers which read: "You don't look pregnant, have you had baby girl?"

Stacey grinned as she spoke to the camera, filming herself in the mirror as she talked. "I promise you I haven't secretly had the baby, she's still in there," she said, pulling up the top to show off her baby bump, which she then patted affectionately.

"It's just this top I think," she went on, adding: "But yeah… 37 weeks."

MORE: 5 most obedient dog breeds that are easy to train

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.