5 collagen myths you need to stop believing

Want to know how your favourite celebrities get their radiant, youthful, lit-from-within glow? The answer could very well be found in one of the wellness world's most enduring ingredients—collagen. Known for keeping skin hydrated, elastic and fresh and hair and nails strong and healthy, collagen is touted as the power protein that turns back time. But it’s so much more than that.

Clinically tested and peer-reviewed as the gold standard of collagen, Gold Collagen Forte is your liquid ticket to holistic well-being, proven to promote skin, hair, and nail health, boost immunity, support healthy joints and fight many signs of aging. Just ask nutrition expert and Minerva Research Labs’ consultant Dr. Vidhi Patel, who says almost everyone should be taking collagen after the age of 25. “It’s one of those things where we have to wake up before it’s too late,” she says.

Gold Collagen offers a range of liquid collagen supplements formulated by the veteran Minerva Research Labs based in the UK, leaders in the collagen space. The brand works with leading academic institutes, along with nutrition and scientific experts when formulating their collagen-based liquid supplements, conducting double-blind placebo-controlled studies to test the efficacy of its final formulation.

With myths abound around the efficacy and usefulness of collagen, we asked Vidhi to debunk some of the most common misconceptions—and why you need to stop believing them.

Myth #1: Collagen is only good for skin and bone health

While the beauty and health worlds tend to focus on collagen for increasing skin elasticity, reducing signs of aging, and improving bone health, collagen actually has a number of other benefits, Patel says. Collagen is great for speeding up the healing process, which is why it’s often included in post-operative routines. Taking a collagen supplement like Gold Collagen Forte which contains a total of 20 active ingredients also helps speed up the metabolism and support energy levels, and hormonal activity. It helps improve gut health, too. “Proteins [like collagen] are very clever in the way they feed and are more available to friendly bacteria,” Patel says. “Collagen naturally gives a friendly nudge to the body to produce amino acids,” the building blocks of life that help the body grow, break down food, and repair body tissue.

Myth #2: All collagen supplements are the same

When it comes to choosing the best supplement, Patel recommends taking it in liquid form—the only form that Gold Collagen Forte comes in—because it’s the easiest to absorb by the body. Other types of collagen supplements, like powders and tablets, often contain colourants, binding agents, fillers, and stabilizers that negatively impact the body’s ability to absorb the collagen. Taking a liquid collagen supplement that also includes vital ingredients like Bioperine (aka black pepper), Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Zinc will ensure your body is getting the most out of it.

Myth #3: Marine collagen is more effective than bovine collagen

It all depends on what your body needs and your age. While bovine is proven to be more effective when it comes to bone and joint health, it can also be tougher on an older digestive system, Patel explains. Gold Collagen Forte is formulated with marine collagen, which, to Patel, is the equivalent of drinking face fillers. “Imagine those little injections you do, [but giving it] to the body orally in a more natural and holistic way,” she says of marine collagen. “It will go to the places where it’s required the most.”

Myth #4: You cannot restore your body’s own collagen

As we age, collagen levels naturally start to decrease. That’s one of the reasons why we grey, get wrinkles and feel sore in our joints as we grow older. And while we all want to embrace graceful aging, we can also do what we can to slow the unwanted side effects of getting older by helping restore our natural collagen levels. Patel shares two main uses for collagen supplements: to boost what the body has naturally lost and to encourage the body to keep producing it naturally. She suggests a cycle of six months on, and one to two months off, to keep natural collagen production as active as possible, while also giving the body what it needs.

Myth #5: Only older people should take collagen supplements

“Collagen will be maximum in a newborn, we lose approximately 1.5 per cent of collagen per year from the age of 25,” Patel says. Collagen levels will likely never go back to that of a newborn, of course, so supplementation is crucial to help support your body’s collagen production. Unless you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or having specific gut-health issues, everyone can benefit from taking collagen. But, as with anything, consult your doctor first.

