Hot on the scent of a new fragrance Four keys to choosing a perfume

If you're thinking of changing your scent, we've got four tips to help you make the right choice.





First of all, are you actually looking for a perfume, or would one of the other forms the fragrance comes in be more appropriate? If you aren't sure, check out the difference between perfume, eau de cologne and eau de toilette.

If you aren't sure, check out the difference between perfume, eau de cologne and eau de toilette. Don't try and test more than three fragrances at one time, as an untrained sense of smell simply isn't up to it. You may even find that if you try a greater number you end up getting a headache or feeling dizzy. It takes special skill and training to be a 'nose', so leave that to the experts!

If possible, test the perfume on your skin, don't rely on how it smells on a tester paper. And don't base your decision on first impressions. Remember that a perfume is like a symphony of top, heart and base notes – the progression of different scents that are released over a period of time. It's very important to take your time and experience the full range of the perfume's effect.

Don't rub your wrists together when you've applied the perfume. Lots of people do this without realising that they risk breaking down the chemical structure of the fragrance, which may have an effect on the way it acts.



And once you've chosen your new scent, take care of it: remember that the perfume has been carefully created by experts, but it's a chemical mixture that is susceptible to temperature and conditions. So, don't let it get too hot or too cold, and don't shake the bottle unnecessarily.



