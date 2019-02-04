Meghan Markle's makeup artist FINALLY reveals the secret to her shiny skin The secret is out!

We don't know about you, but every time we see the Duchess of Sussex in public, we are mesmerised by her glowing complexion and flawless skin. How does she do it? Well, the wife of Prince Harry's makeup artist Daniel Martin - who perfected Meghan's face for the royal wedding in May - gave an amazing interview to Fashionista, detailing the technique he uses on the pregnant royal. "She has great skin and it's really balanced. If anything, so much of it is about hydration. She's good about drinking lots of water and taking care of herself." Somebody pass us the Evian...

Meghan's skin ALWAYS looks glowing

Speaking about the former Suits star's iconic look on 19 May, Daniel revealed: "That day in particular, the Gods were on our side. I don't do anything different with her than I do with any of my other clients."

Super Multi-Corrective Cream, £52, Kiehls contains hyaluronic acid

She just takes great care of her skin. You can't get that with anything that's too emollient, meaning too oil-based. A lot of [her favourite moisturisers] are a water-based, like hyaluronic acid moisturisers."

He added: "For me and her, it was about her looking and feeling her best. I honestly didn't know the magnitude of what was going to happen."

Hydra-Boost Serum, £48, Elemis is a water-based product

"I didn't even know what her dress was. I didn't know who was doing her hair. The day of the wedding was when I found all of that out. All I knew was that this is the kind of makeup she's most comfortable in and that was that. There was no stress at all the morning of. I did what I had to do, and just hoped that it lasted for 12 hours because that was such a long day."

In September, Daniel told E! Online: "A lot of my highlighting is done with skin-care." He explained that he often uses Eucerin's Aquaphor - a multipurpose balm which costs just £9. The gel-like substance is great for nourishing and protecting dry and cracked skin and adds a delicate sheen if applied to areas of the face that naturally catch the light.

