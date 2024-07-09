Why this celebrity-approved radiance booster is a must-have for your beauty bag

I often find that the approach of summer and the warmer months provides the chance to experiment with new and exciting beauty products that I wouldn’t try otherwise – and with that, relying less on heavy makeup and instead amping up my skincare routine.

As we all know, nothing quite beats the feeling of a summer holiday glow and radiant complexion so finding an all-rounder product that achieves just that is music to my ears. Cue 111SKIN’s fabulous Rose Gold Radiance Booster...

Expert skincare brand 111SKIN is widely championed by beauty fans and celebs alike with stars such as Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian all sharing their love for the brand online.

Founded by MD and plastic surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides - who has had over 20 years of experience working from his clinic in Harley Street – 111SKIN have become pioneers in expert skincare.

© Instagram 111SKIN has many celeb fan including Victoria Beckham who often opts for their amazing sheet masks

Recently reformulated for even better results, the Rose Gold Radiance Booster now contains added aloe-moss extract and vitamin C to enhance moisture, and fade pigmentation for a more summery radiant complexion. It's suitable for all skin types, but those with dry or lacklustre skin will likely see the most noticeable results.

This hero product also contains skin-loving hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and Rosa Damascena which are the 3 key ingredients to 111SKIN’s Radiance range – these help to hydrate, restore and sooth your skin for a maximum glow, making it the ultimate holiday or summer skincare staple.

The Rose Gold Radiance Booster is also a great product to easily slot into your skincare routine or throw in your bag for a boost throughout the day, as it can be used in multiple ways. For an all-over radiant glow, mix 1-2 drops into the palm of your hand with your moisturiser and apply across your face after cleansing.

To create a more highlighting effect, instead apply to the high points of your face – cheekbones and brow bones – to accentuate these key areas.

