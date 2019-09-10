Victoria Beckham's £5.99 beauty secret that makes her tan last AGES We need this bargain beauty buy, ASAP...

We have to say, Victoria Beckham is just as clued up on her beauty products as she is on her fashion and on Tuesday evening, the 45-year-old shared yet another top tip with her Instagram fans, and we are so going to try it. Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, the mother-of-four showed fans a tube of Weleda Skin Food - a cream she has shown a lot of love for in the past. Applying the cream to her hands and her arms, she said: "I haven't spoken about this product for quite a long time, but I really like it - especially at this time of year when I'm trying to prolong the tan I got over the summer. Your skin can go super super dry, so this is really great. It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body - it's a really great product." The cream has a huge celeb following and is readily available; priced at just £5.95 for 30ml at Feel Unique. The nourishing cream is packed with plant extracts and essential oils, which is ideal for very dry skin.

Victoria raved about Weleda Skin Food

It's not just VB either; the now-cult product is loved by numerous high-profile stars, including Adele, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung, due to its multi-purpose formula and the fact the ingredients are simple and totally natural – rosemary, pansy chamomile and calendula offer the skin the ultimate in natural nutrition.

BUY IT NOW! £5.99, Feel Unique

Although former Spice Girl Victoria loves herself the odd beauty bargain, she also enjoys high end products to give her the ultimate pamper.

Victoria AND Jennifer Lopez love Dr. Lancer's Polish, £60, Selfridges

Last year, Victoria has raved about Dr. Lancer's Lancer The Method: Polish. It contains pumpkin and pomegranate enzymes which gently buff away all that built-up debris that accumulates on your face, leaving you with a totally hydrated face.

VB said: "It’s the best scrub I've found." It turns out VB is in great company, as Jennifer Lopez has recently spoken about how much she loves the £60 product.

