Billie Eilish displays stomach tattoo in fresh update inside private life

Billie Eilish just shared a fresh look into her private life away from the cameras, including her extensive tattoo collection.

The 'Birds of a Feather 'singer caused a stir with her new Instagram carousel, in which she was pictured showcasing her Chinese dragon tattoo on the right-hand side of her pelvis. Posing in low-slung jeans and a white tank top, Billie – who also displayed her fairy inking on her left hand – offered her followers a peek at her extensive collection of body art.

WATCH: Billie Eilish's meteoric rise to fame

The tattoo was one of the first Billie ever got, and she previously referred to it as her "big boy" in a Vanity Fair interview.

Other images in Billie's life update showed her a walk in nature, rocking her trademark tomboy style with a 23 baseball jersey layered over a mint green striped shirt.

The 22-year-old megastar completed her look with a green patterned bandana and sunglasses.

© Instagram Billie Eilish showcased her Chinese Dragon stomach tattoo in a slew of new personal photos

She was also seen hanging out with her friend and makeup artist Sydney and chilling with her pet rescue pup Shark.

Billie's tattoo collection

© Instagram The superstar is enjoying a well-deserved break before her Hit Me Hard and Soft World Tour

Billie is a big tattoo fan and boasts an extensive collection of inkings, which she has slowly been accumulating since her 18th birthday.

One of her most recent additions is the words "& soft" etched on her abs to match the "hard" she already had inked on her stomach.

© Instagram The 'Ocean Eyes' singer was also pictured hanging out with her pet Pit Bull

She first displayed the tattoo during an appearance at the Variety Hitmakers event last December.

Eilish rocked a blue Dodgers bomber jacket, a beanie hat, and baggy low-slung jeans that revealed the ink on her hipbone.

© Instagram Billie Eilish recently debuted a "soft" hip tattoo

Last year, she unveiled a giant back design, reminiscent of intricate patterns and anime swords, running all the way from the top of her neck to the small of her back.

Billie boasts countless other designs – and previously said fans wouldn't "ever see" some of them.

© Getty Billie Eilish revealed her first hip tattoo inspired by her lyrics in December

Billie's upcoming tour

Billie has been enjoying some well-deserved downtime following the release of her hugely popular third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The 'What Was I Made For' singer is preparing to embark on her biggest world tour to date, kicking things off in Canada on 29 September and ending in Europe in April 2025.

© Instagram The singer refers to her dragon ink as her "big boy"

Ever eco-conscious, the star is redoubling her sustainability efforts by continuing her partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB, which resulted in over $1 million being donated during her last tour.

Key priorities for the new tour include reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed.