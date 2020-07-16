12 of the best sun tanning oils for summer 2020 These tanning oils with at least SPF 15 will help you get a summer glow while nourishing and protecting your skin

Summer is in full swing and as lockdown eases, whether you are sunning yourself in your garden, the park or on a coast somewhere on holiday (finally!) you might be making up for lost time and getting the summer you deserve.

That’s why we’re helping you shop the best sun tanning oils of 2020. We believe that sun protection is extremely important as part of your skincare routine so try to use a tanning oil with at least SPF 15 – our best tanning oils list doesn't go any lower – but if you decide to opt for low or no SPF for whatever reason, be sure to top up with sunblock during the day.

The NHS recommends that when it comes to being out in the sun, you should remember to spend time in the shade between the highest sun points of the day, from 11am and 3pm, and use an SPF 30 sunscreen if you are out in the sun for extended periods.

Ther are lots of options for tanning oils that will help you not just tan but also take good care of your skin such as sun products enriched with skin nourishing oils or that have an SPF as high as 50+. So check out our list of the best tanning oils under £10, the best high SPF tanning oils, and the best oils with at least SPF 15.

Best sun tanning oils under £10

If you’re looking for an effective suntan oil for a lower price, we’ve checked out the best tanning oils you can pick up for under £10 from well-known brands like Piz Buin, Marks & Spencer and Hawaiian Tropic – and all have a minimum SPF 15.

Hawaiian Tropic Protective Dry Oil Spray SPF 20, £6.50, Superdrug

M&S Sun Smart Moisture Protect Nourishing Oil SPF 30, £8.50, Marks & Spencer

Piz Buin, Tan & Protect Sun Oil, SPF 15, £7.99, Superdrug

Best tanning oils with SPF 30 or higher

Back in the day, using a tanning oil meant you had to sacrifice sun protection – but thankfully, that’s no longer the case! Today’s sun oil formulas mean you can get a summer glow AND high SPF to protect your skin, with many brands offering sun oil with SPF 30. And that’s great news if you have sun intolerance, sensitive skin or a fair complexion.

Caudalie Beautifying Suncare Oil SPF 30, £21, John Lewis

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Sol Oil SPF 30, £36, Look Fantastic

NUXE Sun Tanning Oil Face and Body SPF 30, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Lancaster Sun Beauty Fast Tan Optimiser SPF 30, £24, Look Fantastic

Bioderma Photoderm Bronz Dry Oil SPF 50+, £15, Feel Unique

Best tanning oils with at least SPF 15

If you’re interested in a tanning oil with a lower SPF, there are many options available. For example, the Bondi Sands Protect and Tan has a five-star rating on Lookfantastic, and a combo of a subtle self-tanner and the minimum recommended SPF 15. Sun Bum Browning Oil, is enriched with a number of natural skin nourishers, including argan, coconut and avocado oil, as well as green tea and aloe vera.

Bali Body natural tanning oil promises to enhance your tan and nourish your skin with jojoba, grapeseed and coconut oils, while Alba Hawaiian dry oil is a great organic option and is waterproof, too.

Sun Bum SPF 15 Browning Oil, £17.99, Boots

Bondi Sands Protect and Tan SPF 15 Tanning Oil, £12.99, Look Fantastic

Bali Body Natural Tanning and Body Oil, SPF 15, £18.95, Beauty Bay

Alba Hawaiian Dry Oil Sunscreen SPF 15, £8.95, Evolution Organics

