Fans are raving about this clever self-tan that doubles up as skincare

While the imminent arrival of winter may see you reaching for knitwear and jumpers, it doesn’t mean that you must bid farewell to your summer glow. Why? Well, British beauty brand TanOrganic’s Facial Self-Tanning Oil is here to help you look sun-kissed all season long, and fans are very impressed.

This clever product promises to hydrate delicate skin and tan your face for up to seven days, giving you an enviable bronzed glow, all without requiring you to lay in the sun!

TanOrganic Facial Self-Tanning Oil, Was £31 Now £25, TanOrganic

As well as providing a natural-looking tan, the product is also kind to skin – and the planet. Many people find that self-tanners result in them developing congested skin, spots, or blackheads, which puts them off using tanning products.

But TanOrganic’s range has been made with this specific skincare concern in mind, and instead helps to hydrate and moisturise skin, without clogging pores or leaving any greasy residue behind that’s so often associated with tanning products.

SHOP: 30 fake tans to make you look like you've been on holiday even if you haven't

Using natural, enriched ingredients such as aloe vera, borage oil, jojoba oil, macadamia nut oil and sweet almond oil, the brand’s self-tanner promises to nourish even the most delicate areas of skin on your face, as it doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals or nasties.

And if you’re worried about tanning stains, fret not, because this self-tanner is ultra-quick drying. Due to it being absorbed very quickly into the skin and being a clear liquid, there is no risk of transferring to your sheets or clothes. Clever, we know!

RELATED: How to get fake tan off - tips and removers that actually work

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.