We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham and her family are currently residing in Miami, and the star opted to have a bit of local pampering recently!

VB shared on her Instagram Story that she and daughter Harper had treated themselves to a spa day on Saturday - but she also took time to enjoy a solo facial with a star-approved aesthetician.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's gorgeous family album

It's since been revealed that the mum-of-four enjoyed a treatment from celebrity skincare expert Toska Husted, who travelled from North Carolina to Miami to give Mrs Beckham a luxurious facial.

Victoria and Harper had a pampering day, too

HELLO! has learned that the focus of the treatment was to soothe Victoria's skin and help it adapt to her new surroundings, since she travelled from the cold UK climate to Miami's warmer, more humid weather.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Victoria dances up a storm with daughter Harper

The personalised treatment used a remodelling face machine to lift, tone, and sculpt, as well as a concoction of products from Biologique Recherche, Augustinus Bader and Valmont.

RELATED: Remember these? 9 of Victoria Beckham's most daring looks ever

Toska also used techniques such as diamond microdermabrasion to exfoliate, and oxygen, microcurrent, and LED light treatments to create a smooth and even complexion. No wonder she was glowing!

Toska used Augustinus Bader's The Cleansing Balm, £55, on Victoria

No doubt Victoria was thrilled to enjoy some beauty treatments, since salons and spas are still closed in the UK.

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's £19million Miami home has its own helipad - see inside

Toska told HELLO! that the star said she "felt great" after her treatment, and that the main focus of her facial was to "deep cleanse the skin, and address any sensitivity or redness issues, hyperpigmentation or dehydration of the skin that comes after a long flight".



Facialist Toska Husted travelled to Miami to see Victoria

She also wrote on Instagram: "My work takes me to the most amazing places where I get the chance to meet just as amazing people. Today was nothing short of incredible, as I spent the morning doing one of my signature treatments for the iconic @victoriabeckham.

"Victoria's facial was highly personalised to suit her skin's needs. Some of the products used included Creme PIgm400, P50 PIGM 400, Prime Renewing Pack, Serum Collagene Natif and more."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.