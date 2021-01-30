Victoria Beckham's homeschooling reward for daughter Harper is incredible The Beckham family are currently in Miami

Victoria Beckham had the best remedy following a "long" week of homeschooling Harper – a mother-daughter day at the spa!

The fashion designer shared a sweet image on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, revealing that she and the nine-year-old enjoyed a day of pampering and relaxation.

Posting a photo of herself and Harper wearing white robes, Victoria wrote: "Treating ourselves to some relaxation after a long week of homeschooling."

While spas and beauty salons are closed in the UK amid lockdown restrictions, it appears that they are still open in Miami.

Victoria's day out with Harper comes after she spent some quality time with youngest son Cruz, who appears to be quite the street artist.

The 15-year-old and Victoria got a colourful lesson from Miami-based artist Alexander Mijares, and the results are amazing!

Victoria and Harper enjoyed a day at the spa

"This is incredible @cruzbeckham," the proud mum captioned one photo, writing on another transformation snap: "Before @cruzbeckham... after @cruzbeckham. So inspiring!!"

Cruz also shared some shots on his own Instagram page, simply tagging the artist in his caption. Alexander left a touching reply, adding: "Brother you crushed it!! You're a natural!!! #StreetArt."

Victoria praised son Cruz's street art

The Beckham clan are currently in Miami and are believed to have flown to the city on Christmas Day in order to spend New Year's Eve with their son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz's family, and for David to work with his football team, Inter Miami.

It's not known where they are staying, but it would make sense that Victoria, David, Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn and Harper are at their modern penthouse apartment, which they were reported to have purchased for £19million ($24million) in April 2020.

The Beckhams reportedly own a penthouse in One Thousand Museum, Miami

Found inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors and only 100 tenants, it's certainly exclusive.

The building was designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.

