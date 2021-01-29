We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Although she is known for her incredible songwriting skills and vocals, Alicia Keys has surprised her fans by launching her very own beauty range - Keys Soulcare.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 40-year-old shared snippets of her new skincare and wellbeing brand - which is available to buy on Cult Beauty from Friday.

WATCH: Alicia Keys shared this cute video ahead of the launch

One of the posts showed the singer putting some of her face mask on her six-year-old son Genesis. In the caption, she wrote: "One of my favourite ways to spend @Keyssoulcare Sunday is having some fun with my little guy."

Developed alongside the invaluable expertise of Dr. Renee Snyder, the Keys Soulcare beauty range encourages us to re-centre and take a few moments to cherish skin, body and soul.

Some of her products included the Sage + Oat Milk Candle and the Reviving Aura Mist, and everything is under £35!

Alicia Keys has launched her beauty range Keys Soulcare

"I'm so excited to vibe with you all. Creating Keys Soulcare has been my pleasure and my passion," Alicia said in a statement. "The truth is, self-care self-love, really has always been super important to me.

"It's not just the products that I use, it's also the space I give myself. To slow down. To meditate. To do a face mask or to light my favourite candle. It’s these moments - these rituals - that nurture me and make me feel connected body, mind and spirit."

Sage+Oat Milk Candle, £35, Cultbeauty

BUY NOW

She added: "It's my one wish that every soul experiences these moments of self-love and acceptance so that we can all shine brighter."

