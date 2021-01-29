Sharnaz Shahid
Alicia Keys has launched her beauty skincare range called Keys Soulcare - and it's a bargain! Take a look here...
Although she is known for her incredible songwriting skills and vocals, Alicia Keys has surprised her fans by launching her very own beauty range - Keys Soulcare.
Taking to her Instagram page, the 40-year-old shared snippets of her new skincare and wellbeing brand - which is available to buy on Cult Beauty from Friday.
MORE: Jennifer Aniston swears by this age-defying beauty buy - and it's under £25
WATCH: Alicia Keys shared this cute video ahead of the launch
One of the posts showed the singer putting some of her face mask on her six-year-old son Genesis. In the caption, she wrote: "One of my favourite ways to spend @Keyssoulcare Sunday is having some fun with my little guy."
MORE: Alicia Keys stuns fans with mind-blowing video inside £15.8million home
SHOP: The best Valentine's Day gifts for her
Developed alongside the invaluable expertise of Dr. Renee Snyder, the Keys Soulcare beauty range encourages us to re-centre and take a few moments to cherish skin, body and soul.
Some of her products included the Sage + Oat Milk Candle and the Reviving Aura Mist, and everything is under £35!
Alicia Keys has launched her beauty range Keys Soulcare
"I'm so excited to vibe with you all. Creating Keys Soulcare has been my pleasure and my passion," Alicia said in a statement. "The truth is, self-care self-love, really has always been super important to me.
"It's not just the products that I use, it's also the space I give myself. To slow down. To meditate. To do a face mask or to light my favourite candle. It’s these moments - these rituals - that nurture me and make me feel connected body, mind and spirit."
Sage+Oat Milk Candle, £35, Cultbeauty
BUY NOW
She added: "It's my one wish that every soul experiences these moments of self-love and acceptance so that we can all shine brighter."
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.