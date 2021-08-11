Kate Ferdinand applauded for powerful message in makeup free selfie

Kate Ferdinand always looks beautiful, but in a makeup free selfie, the star admitted that she doesn't always feel this way because of her skin pigmentation.

The star took to Instagram to share the important message, and she was met with waves of support from her fans.

In the powerful caption, she wrote: "'Kate what’s the dark thing above your lip?' Me without makeup. For the last few years even with SPF 50 & a hat, as soon as the sun comes out my face looks like a patch work.

"I always feel so insecure about it & it really does get me down, I try to cover it at all costs.

"For much of my life I've felt like I have to try my best to be perfect, I'm fed up of having crazy unrealistic expectations all of the time."

She added: "Although I make it hard for myself sometimes, I'm trying my best to love myself as I am."

Kate was applauded for her important message

Her followers flocked to show their support, with one writing: "Monument," and another saying the star was still "beautiful".

Many others shared similar experiences and praised the star for highlighting the issue.

The 30-year-old often uses her platform to bring attention to real-life issues, and in June she gave a brutally honest account of what it was like being a stepmother to husband Rio Ferdinand's children.

Taking to her Instagram Stories she shared a statement about raising 14-year-old Lorenz, 12-year-old Tate, and ten-year-old Tia - the football star's children with late wife Rebecca.

"A good stepmom is not made she is built. She is built by the hardships of her role, the tears she cries in secret, and by the lessons, she learns through trial and error," the message read. "The passionate stepmom lives in all of us.

Kate is married to football star Rio Ferdinand

"She makes mistakes. She has strong opinions that she often can't express. She remains quiet when she wants to scream. She makes sacrifices others might not be capable of. She learns how to love in so many different ways. And she gives.

"She gives her heart, her soul, and her life to making sure a child she didn't give birth to smiles, has wonderful memories, and - most importantly - feels loved."

