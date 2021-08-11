Kate Ferdinand's Zara wrap skirt is the summer staple you've always wanted

Kate Ferdinand is currently on a Greek family holiday and we are obsessed with her summer wardrobe. On Tuesday evening, the former TOWIE star took to Instagram wearing an amazing high street led outfit we can't get enough of.

The blonde beauty wore a green satin crop top, which she paired with a patchwork skirt from Zara. The eye-catching style was of the wrap variety and featured the moist gorgeous print.

Costing just £29.99, it's sadly since sold out since the influencer wore it and fans were gutted. One Instagram follower wrote: "Where is this skirt from?" Another wrote: "I need this skirt!" A few users remarked it was sold out which met with very disappointed fans indeed.

Don't worry though; we found a fab alternative that is a close dupe for the style. Happy shopping!

Fans were loving Kate's Zara skirt

Since arriving at her sunny destination, Kate has shared some loved-up pics with Rio, as well as some cute photos with seven-month-old baby Cree and her three step-children. She wrote: "I've been pretty quiet on here, sometimes I just find it all a bit much! Needed to switch off and enjoy some special time with my favourite people ….. " We don't blame her at all!

Light Pink Tie Dye Ruched Side Midi Skirt, £22, Pretty Little Thing

Rio's wife gave birth to their son named Cree in December. She has been very honest about her motherhood journey so far, sharing an unfiltered account of how hard it can be, and fans have found it really refreshing.

Paisley Print Wrap Knot Skirt, £11.49, Shein

In May, the 30-year-old remarked: "I know I should be in the shower now because I don't know the window of sleep. But I'm not, I'm just laying in bed, thinking about getting in the shower, but when I do get in the shower, it will probably be too late and he will probably wake up screaming."

She added: "But I'm still lying here. Also guys I've braved no filter, no make-up. My skin isn't the best, I've got melasma on my head, I've been up most of the night but do you know what I've just realised I have to share the reality. We can't do both, we can be glam and we can be exhausted too."

