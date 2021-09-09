Holland and Barrett's sustainable alternatives to sheet masks will save your skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sheet masks have grown in popularity over the years, with many skincare brands bringing out their own versions of the trendy products, however, did you know that these masks are harming our environment?

The single-use beauty masks create a huge amount of waste. In fact, it is estimated that globally, one million masks are thrown away after one use every single day.

RELATED: 21 best refillable beauty products to buy in 2021 - because it's cool to shop smart

But have no fear, as Holland and Barrett have decided to take a stand against this, and from Monday 6 September, the brand announced the ban of single-use beauty sheet masks across stores nationwide and online.

Holland and Barrett have banned single-use sheet masks from their stores

Instead, they are encouraging customers to switch to more sustainable multi-use alternatives, which have a much smaller environmental footprint.

MORE: This natural deodorant has hundreds of 5-star reviews - and it’s back in stock

The brand has even partnered with Ocean Generation, a charity that campaigns for a reduction in plastic waste in our oceans, and will be donating 5% of profits to them from the sale of multi-use masks until 31 December.

Joanne Cooke, the Beauty Trading Director at Holland and Barrett, said: "As a business that cares about the wellness of people and our planet, we have to take action now to reduce unnecessary waste.

Holland and Barrett are encouraging customers to use sustainable alternatives

"We know our customers are eco-conscious and passionate about protecting the environment and we hope this move makes it a little bit easier for them to make their beauty regimes sustainable. We're encouraging them to join our #notanothersheetmask movement, and pledge to switch to more sustainable options."

Holland and Barrett have some amazing multi-use masks available to purchase, check out some of our favourites below!

Smart Skin Miracle Meta Mask

Smart Skin Miracle Meta Mask, £30, Holland and Barrett

The Miracle Meta Mask is a blend of locally sourced and indigenous ingredients renowned for their results on the skin. Glycolic Acid works hard to gently exfoliate, brighten and renew the skin's surface, while Glycerin works to nourish and hydrate. The packaging is also recycled and recyclable, a win-win!

Vitaskin Vitamin B Clarifying Mask

Vitaskin Vitamin B Clarifying Mask, £15, Holland and Barrett

This mask is vegan and also comes in 100% recyclable packaging. Rich in Niacinamide, it works to reduce the appearance of redness and spots, while Eucalyptus Oil helps to regulate sebum and improve the appearance of blemishes.

Q+A Vitamin A.C.E Warming Gel Mask

Q+A Vitamin A.C.E Warming Gel Mask, £6.75, Holland and Barrett

Q+A is a family-run brand that makes cruelty-free and vegan-friendly skincare. Their warming gel mask is packaged in recyclable plastics and is packed with vitamin-rich super fruits which deeply hydrate, refresh and even out your complexion.

DISCOVER: 8 best vegan perfume brands for a natural and clean scent

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.