Clarins just dropped the game-changing Double Serum Eye - and fans are already rating it 5 stars

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A bottle of the bestselling, anti-ageing wonder Clarins Double Serum sells every five seconds and now fans are clamoring to snap up a bottle of the new under-eye serum, Clarins Double Serum Eye. And we’re joining the rush!

Suitable for all skin types, Clarins Double Serum Eye is a something of a gamechanger for those pesky under-eye concerns. And you can even try a sample when you spend £55 or over on Clarins.co.uk before September 30 2021. Enter code TESTANDREVIEW at checkout.

READ: How to get Kate MIddleton's glow - a nutritionist reveals her daily diet

Double Serum Eye, £56, Clarins

The anti-ageing formula smoothes and nourish the under eye area, while firming and, perhaps best of all for people like me (hello, toddler!), reduces puffiness and dark circles.

Combining Organic Wild Chervil Extract, kiwi, leaf of life, oat sugars and white horehound, it includes 96% natural ingredients which reviewers say has an instant effect on their eyes, after only one use. Sign us up.

MORE: Do you have a neck regime? Here's why you need one

The website recommends applying the serum morning and night, and by mixing the formula together with fingertips and pressing onto eyelids and the under-eye area.

It’s already received five-star reviews, too. One reviewer said: “Lightweight and non-irritating it glided on and melted into the skin straight away. I’m a super fan of double serum and have been for years - and looks like this will be a staple in my skincare routine from no on as well.”

Another commented: “My under eye area felt a lot softer, the puffiness reduced and I even thought the dark circles were beginning to look better too. And this was after two applications!”

While a third raved about it to friends: “After trying several eye creams which targeted individual problems this product is a gem. It does everything! Loved the texture, absorbs easily. Would definitely recommend.”

But what else should you stock up on? Follow skincare aficionados who are hugely invested in the much-hyped Clarins Double Serum – a bottle of the anti-ageing serum sells every five seconds!

Double Serum, from £58, Clarins

It’s even been dubbed the ‘holy grail’ of serums, leaving skin luminous, radiant and youthful; Clarins reports that out of the 362 women who tested the serum for seven days, 88% said their skin was visibly smoother.

We can get on board with that!

SHOP: Best travel-sized beauty products you shouldn't leave home without

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.