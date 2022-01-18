9 best hand creams for dry hands (because dry January shouldn't apply to our skin)

We sometimes forget how much we rely on our hands throughout the day, but it's hard to think of anything that can be done (easily) without them. Typing, cleaning, cooking, getting dressed, and even opening and closing doors are just some of the things this often underappreciated body part does every day. And it's time to show them some love.

Dry hands can be one of the most painful small injuries, and whether they're sore, flaky or even cracked, you'll definitely know about it. So, if you're working outside, forever scrubbing dishes, or the cold weather has taken its toll, these are the hand creams worth buying.

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Hand Cream

A bestseller for a reason, Molton Brown's Orange and Bergamot fragrance was actually the brands first signature scent created in 1984. Infused with mandarin, neroli and musk it's a great cream for anyone to use, while shea butter and meadowfoam seed oil help to hydrate and seal in moisture.

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Hand Cream, £10, Molton Brown

The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector

Hemp has been popping up in beauty products more and more over the past couple of years, and this Body Shop hand cream is one of the most famous. Technically the same plant as marijuana, the cannabis plant, Hemp has minuscule amounts of THC – the chemical responsible for making you high – differentiating it from CBD or any form of the marijuana drug.

What Hemp does have are lots of fatty acids and a host of skin benefits useful in treating psoriasis, acne and even cradle cap, making it the perfect ingredient for soothing very dry hands. And its scent is so subtle, anyone looking for a fragrance-free option, this is the one.

The Body Shop Hemp Hand Protector, £12, The Body Shop

Malin + Goetz Vitamin B5 Hand Treatment

B5 is definitely a lesser-known skincare hero, but, working as a skin moisturiser as well as enhancing wound healing and even acne, we're pretty happy to see it as a core ingredient in this hand cream. Combined with honey, shea, sodium PCA and glycerin, this super concoction strengthens nails, softens cuticles, moisturises skin and heals any signs of cracks – what more could we ask for?

Malin + Goetz Vitamin B5 Hand Treatment, £18, Cult Beauty

Pai Free Bird Prebiotic & Vitamin E Hand Cream

Designed specifically with our new love of hand sanitiser in mind, this hand cream features the innovative prebiotic ingredient Inulin, sourced from chicory roots – adding the good bacteria back into the skin that the anti-bac strips away. Lightweight, incredibly moisturising and with a slight lemony scent, this is one to keep in your bag all day long.

Pai Free Bird, £8, Pai

No7 Pure Retinol Hand Cream

The newer version of an old favourite, No7's retinol infused hand cream is all about making skin look youthful and radiant for as long as possible. Promising eight-hour hydration while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – the hands are one of the biggest giveaway signs of ageing, you know! – it definitely packs a punch.

But, use no more than three times a day or you may have a retinol overload.

No7 Pure Retinol Hand Cream, £14.95, Boots

Botanics Organic Hand Cream

Cruelty-free, vegan, under £6, and made from 82% organic ingredients, this is the option for anyone looking for a purse-friendly and planet-friendly hand cream.

Specifically targeting overwashed hands, we recommend keeping this one by the sink. Rosehip, almond oil, shea and cocoa butter are the core moisturising ingredients giving soft cuticles and supple palms.

Botanics Organic Hand Cream, £5.99, Boots

Liz Earle Orange Flower Hand Repair

Celeb fan favourite beauty brand Liz Earle – with Holly Willoughby and Lily James both customers – has not disappointed us when it comes to hand cream.

With an ingredients list that sounds like the perfect English country garden, echinacea, hops, lavender and geranium all work together to create a soothing and toning balm. Keep on your bedside table and be sure to add it as a step in your nighttime routine. Take a big deep breath while smelling your hands – you'll thank us later.

Liz Earle Orange Flower Hand Repair, £23, Liz Earle

Soap & Glory Mini Hand Food Hand Cream

An on the go essential thanks to its tiny size, the Soap & Glory Hand Food pops up time and time again on any hand cream round-up.

And that's because it really is quite great. Definitely one for those of us who like a strong-smelling beauty buy, fresh bergamot, strawberries, mandarin, musk, amber and vanilla will fill your nose – and your hands.

Soap & Glory Mini Hand Food Hand Cream, £2.50, Boots

Kate Somerville Dry Skin Saver

Not exclusively just a hand cream, the Kate Somerville Dry Skin Saver can be used across the whole body, face and lips. But, dubbed an eczema therapy cream –and with hands being one of the most common areas affected by eczema – we had to include it.

Being the most expensive option in our round-up, it makes a perfect gift for a loved one or could be savoured for those painful eczema flare-ups.

Kate Somerville Dry Skin Saver, £43, Kate Somerville

