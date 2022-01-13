Drew Barrymore stuns fans with unexpected baby photo

Drew Barrymore sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared an unexpected childhood photo on Thursday.

MORE: Drew Barrymore recalls 'freaking out' over pregnancy scare

The Charlie's Angels star took a trip down memory lane and posted two black-and-white images of herself as a youngster. The photos saw Drew looking adorable in a large, brimmed hat, with one showing her gazing into the distance while in the other she appeared to have a confused expression on her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore shares exciting news inside all-pink kitchen

Captioning the adorable snaps, Drew wrote: "When you wake up thinking it’s Friday, but it’s actually Thursday. But then you realize that Friday comes after Thursday so it’s not that bad at all!"

Fans were blown away by the images of a young Drew, with one responding: "Oh my god too cute!" A second said: "Aww! Baby Drew so cute."

MORE: Drew Barrymore causes a stir in white silk dress in epic throwback photo

MORE: Drew Barrymore makes emotional health confession as fans send love

A third added: "You haven't changed much." While many others simply called the photos "adorable".

Drew delighted fans with her throwback childhood photos

Meanwhile, Drew – who shares daughters Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, with ex-husband Will Kopelman – recently broke down into tears as she revealed she felt uncomfortable with dating as a mother.

Speaking to Queer Eye's Bobby Berk on an episode of her talk show, she said: "I don't know how to date with kids, you know. I'm not there yet. I have two young girls, and I don't want to bring people home."

After sharing the clip on Instagram, fans took to the comments to send waves of love and support to Drew, as one wrote: "I love you omg!!! I know exactly the feeling especially [as a] single mum to three kids," and another said: "Oh, Drew. I feel you."

Drew opened up to Bobby about dating as a mother-of-two

Drew also recently revealed on CBS Mornings how she'd only started dating occasionally in the last two years having been single for six.

"I would maybe live with someone again maybe, but I've had kids, and there's no way. I will never, ever, ever, ever get married," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.