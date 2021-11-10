We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The stunning Helen Flanagan is one busy woman! A working mother of three, the stylish actress has recently teamed up with FLORENA Fermented Skincare. We sat down with the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! contestant, who gave us the lowdown on all things fashion and beauty.

READ: Helen Flanagan's sleek new bob makes us want to go for the chop

As a busy mum, the blonde star often leaves the house bare-faced. "Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment, but FLORENA has made me feel really confident about going make up free. When I do go out though I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coronation Street Actress Helen Flanagan's Everyday Makeup Tutorial

And when it comes to her fave FLORENA products, it's all about skin prep. "I absolutely love the Fermented Skincare Milky Cleanser. I use this morning and night. It smells beautiful, perfect for my sensitive skin and removes eye makeup really well, but it’s also really hydrating and leaves my skin so soft to the touch."

Helen has incredible skin

She added: "I am also obsessed with the Illuminating Facial Oil too; it's a really silky formula, it smells so lovely and you can even see the petals in the oil! I use this every day and it’s a perfect primer for under makeup as it gives you a radiant glow."

MORE: Helen Flanagan's daughters wear the cutest party dresses you'll ever see

Makeup wise, Helen always looks flawless and has some staples she can't live without. "I like Hourglass products for brows and mascara, and I of course love Charlotte Tilbury. "

Florena Fermented Skincare Illuminating Facial Oil, £18.70, Feel Unique

Helen's daughters Matilda and Deliah are growing up fast and have shown an interest in makeup. "Matilda is very girly and loves makeup. I let her play with it at home."

Florena Fermented Skincare Milky Cleanser, £11.20, Feel Unique

On becoming confident in her own skin, Helen likes to embrace her natural beauty. "My main tip is less is more. I used to wear too much makeup when I was younger and I think I look my best when I use less and look more natural."

Kate is Helen's royal beauty icon

Speaking of the natural look; Helen looks to a certain royal for beauty inspiration. "My royal beauty icon is Kate Middleton, she always looks beautiful. I loved Kate’s golden look for the recent James Bond premiere."

Helen loves frocks from Never Fully Dressed

Helen adores fashion and her go-to outfit is one we love, too. "I tend to live in dresses and tights in the autumn and winter months. I always find that flattering and comfortable but chic, as well as really versatile."

READ: Helen Flanagan glams up for date night - rocking a ASOS floral dress

The fiancée of footballer Scott Sinclair loves a fashion bargain. "I have so many high street shops that are my fave. I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits, I head straight to Coast.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.