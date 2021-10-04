Sophia Bush swears by this clean beauty brand’s luxe moisturizers that Anne Hathaway loves too - exclusive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Sophia Bush is all about clean beauty, and while she was making her return to the red carpet party scene over the weekend, we caught up with the Good Sam star to get the scoop on the all-natural beauty products that she can’t live without for fall.

It turns out Sophia has a couple of products that she swears by not just for the current season, but all year round.

"I can never live without a good sunscreen and I'm just a clean moisturizer person," she told Hello! exclusively at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Park in Pacific Palisades, Calif. On Saturday.

"I love Tata Harper," she continued. "It’s about both science and the planet. I think as a cohort it does a really good job for us, and it’s kind of the whole way we get over a pandemic too," she said with a laugh.

Anne Hathaway loves the brand’s products too, as does Brooke Shields, and Emma Watson, among others. We tracked down a Tata Harper moisturizer that the brand’s fans can’t stop swooning over - and it’s only $68. The brand's other moisturizers retail for around $130.

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer, $68, Saks Fifth Avenue

The lightweight, silicone-free moisturizer primes and smoothes the skin with orange peptides, pomegranate spheres, and macro hyaluronic acid. It gives a boost of hydration and a smoothing effect.

As for the star-studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Sophia was beaming as she made a rare appearance at the fete with her fiance Grant Hughes after keeping a relatively low profile for over a year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sophia and Grant made a stylish coordinating statement at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

The Chicago P.D. alum looked gorgeous as she hit the red carpet wearing a sleek black Salvatore Ferragamo sleeveless dress paired with a yellow clutch from the fashion house and coordinating yellow mules. Sophia finished the look with stunning gold Irene Neuwirth heart pendant jewelry - a necklace, pendant, and earrings.

While Sophia struck a pose on the red carpet solo, she quickly joined Grant inside and grabbed a photo opp with him there. The Chicago P.D. alum’s accessories happened to match the entrepreneur’s eye-catching yellow suit, which he teamed with a white T-shirt.

The duo got engaged in August, and Sophia put her massive $150,000 engagement ring on display as she and Grant enjoyed the event.

