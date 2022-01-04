Sam Faiers swears by these £9 under-eye patches for tired looking eyes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Samantha Faiers - also known as Sam Faiers - has revealed the secret to achieving that bright eyed and bushy tailed look, which we all strive to achieve.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star shared all the details, and the exact skincare essentials she swears by, to moisturise her skin, but also target any dark undereye area to conceal tired eyes.

Strike a pose! Sam showing off a full glam look

Speaking on her podcast The Sam and Billie Show with older sibling Billie Faiers, the 31-year-old - who has son Paul, daughter Rosie and expecting a third child with partner Paul Knightley - said: "I love the Rodial Eye Masks. They're so nice. I think the eye masks really do work."

The Rodial Eye Masks are available in the iconic Dragon’s Blood, or Bee Venom version.

The Dragon’s Blood range works to hydrate the delicate eye area, cool and soothe any puffiness, fine lines or wrinkles, while also working to smooth and tighten the area thanks to the inclusion of Bio-Cellulose technology, Hyaluronic Acid and Arnica Extract.

An extra top tip is to leave the eye masks in the fridge just before use to help cool and soothe puffy eyes even more.

While Billie revealed she can’t live without Bobbi Brown’s Extra Eye Repair cream.

She added: "My favourite eye cream in the world is Bobbi Brown’s Extra Eye Repair. It’s really thick and greasy, but you slap it on at night and you feel like it’s really doing something."

The former The Mummy Diaries star also shared her love of Aztec Clay, as she makes her own DIY face masks at home using the £19.99 product.

She continued: "I just love the Aztec Clay. An Aztec Clay mask you can make yourself, which you can buy on Amazon, so you mix the clay with Apple Cider Vinegar, make a mask. I feel like it is the most incredible, natural, facial you can do at home."

