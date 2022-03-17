5 of the best foot spas with top Amazon reviews to pamper your feet with

Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to show love and appreciation for the special woman in your life. So why not give your mum the time she deserves to relax and unwind with the perfect pampering from the comfort of her own home?

Whether she's looking to de-stress or indulge, we have rounded up the best foot spas that incredible reviews on Amazon. Take a look here…

Beurer Foot Spa

The Beurer FB50 foot spa with water heater is a luxurious foot spa with vibration, bubbles, and reflexology massage, as well magnetic field therapy and infrared lights for deep relaxation. One Amazon shopper shared: "I now have refreshed and soft feet again. It is easy to use with the controls being intuitive. It is so relaxing and the standard setting of 35 degrees C for the water temperature is perfect for me. I would definitely recommend this product."

Beurer FB50 foot spa, £110.50, Amazon

Revlon Foot Spa

Give you a relaxing bubbling massage before your pedicure with the Revlon pediprep spa. This special pack includes a convenient pedicure set with nine accessories to keep nails clean and neat. An Amazon buyer raved: "I found it both relaxing and invigorating. My feet felt lovely and soft and fresh after using it."

Revlon Pediprep Foot Spa, £28.75, Amazon

HoMedics foot spa

Kick back with your feet firmly planted in the new HoMedics Foldaway Luxury Foot Spa. This cleverly designed home foot spa promises minimum clutter and maximum relaxation. One Amazon shopper says: "This foot spa is amazing, easy to fold out and use. I am on my feet most of the day as I work in a school so my feet ache a lot and this is perfect!"

HoMedics foldaway foot spa, £40, Amazon

Hangsun foot spa

This machine can deeply relax your tense foot muscles and keep them healthy. One Amazon review reads: "I LOVE this foot spa! Use it nearly every evening, as I walk a lot and usually suffer from sore feet. The vibration and bubbles effectively massage my feet and remove tension from my toes right up to my knees. I like to add essential oils and salts. The rolling massagers are very hard and uncomfortable most of the times, however when the bottom of my feet are really hurting, they are a godsend!"

Hangsun foot spa, £36.64, Amazon

Breo Shiatsu foot spa

Breo foot massager provides you an optimal foot relaxation with its human-finger simulation technique that applied on each nodes on massage heads, promoting your body's natural circulation and a revival of tired foot. One shopper remarked: "You can really feel the difference between those strength levels as well as the modes. It is light weight so you can bring basically everywhere inside you home! The air compression is better than I expected. It has been really useful and I regret not having bought it earlier! Super recommend."

Hangsun foot spa, £129.99, Amazon

