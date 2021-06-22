Jennifer Lopez's fave anti-wrinkle cream is up to 40% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We’ve all marvelled at how fabulous Jennifer Lopez looks, with her signature flawless skin and JLo glow. And if you’ve ever wondered how she does it, there have been a few Jennifer Lopez beauty and skincare must-haves revealed over the years, including eye cream from StriVectin, also known to be a favourite of fellow stars like Charlize Theron and Kylie Minogue.

Now, you can try it for yourself for a reduced price as StriVectin – including the newest incarnation of the brand’s eye cream – is in the Amazon Prime Day sale on June 22 only.

Beauty buys for a JLo-inspired glow

For a short time only, shop StriVectin Advanced Retinol Eye Treatment, which tackles puffiness and dark circles, and also minimises crow's feet and wrinkles, for up to 43% off.

StriVectin Advanced Retinol Eye Treatment, was £68 ($75) now £38.88 ($56), Amazon

You can also get the Strivectin Intensive Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles for around £37 – that’s 36% off the retail price!

StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles, was £58 ($69) now £37.21, Amazon

If you’re also looking for an effective wrinkle cream for your whole face, you can also get a great deal - nearly 50% off! - on StriVectin Advanced Retinol Concentrated Serum. The serum, which you apply before your moisturiser both mornings and at night, is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and smooth the look of pores.

StriVectin Advanced Retinol Concentrated Serum, was £89 ($119) now £46.87 ($89.25), Amazon

Meanwhile, you may have heard Jennifer has just launched her own anti-aging skincare line, JLo Beauty - she even gave daughter Emme a makeover with the line's face masks. While JLo Beauty isn't easy to find in the UK – it's available in the US, at Sephora and Amazon.com – you can still shop the brand on Amazon.

So if you can’t wait to try the Hustlers star’s beauty line, there are some products you can order on Amazon US with shipping to the UK. Try That JLo Essentials Kit, which comes with Gel Cleanser, Serum, Hydrating Cream and Broad Spectrum SPF.

That JLo Essentials Kit, $85, Amazon

So what are you waiting for? Give your skincare regime a JLo-style boost for summer...

