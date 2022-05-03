Rochelle Humes swears by this collagen powder for glowing skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rochelle Humes has revealed the secret to her glowing skin, and it's available to buy now.

The This Morning presenter always looks radiant with her flawless complexion, and she's revealed that a contributor to her glow is the Vitality Collagen Powder from JSHealth.

Vitality X + Collagen Powder, £44.99, JSHealth

Collagen powders have become increasingly popular, with stars from Kim Kardashian to Victoria Beckham opting for the age-defying ingredient.

The JSHealth collagen powder uses 10 research-backed ingredients, aiming to decrease fine lines and wrinkles, increase hydration and improve the elasticity for a healthy glow.

Not only that, the powder works to support your hair and nails, even promising to improve energy levels and digestive health.

Rochelle took to Instagram to share her skincare favourite, writing, "Juice or smoothie to start the day, always. Made this one up the other day by accident and I loved it. Finding new ways to take my @jshealthvitamins Vitality X + Collagen powder, glowing skin always starts from within".

Rochelle took to Instagram to share how she adds the collagen powder to her smoothies

Fans were quick to comment, "Can't wait to try this". Another added, "Definitely going to try making this smoothie!"

The powder has received glowing reviews, becoming a cult favourite across social media. One user wrote, "Love this, the powder tastes so good and can be put in smoothies or have it on its own. I have tried several collagen brands and this is by far my favourite".

Rochelle isn't the only star using the JS Health collagen powder, Vanessa Hudgens and Millie Mackintosh have both shared that they use the trending product to improve their skin.

Last year, Rochelle was named as the brand's first UK ambassador and joins a host of influencers who regularly post about the vitamins.

If you're keen to try Rochelle's recommended beauty buy you better hurry, as the cult collagen powder may sell out!

