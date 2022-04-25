The skincare cure-all Meghan Markle 'can't live without' is less than £8.50

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As summer is fast approaching, many of us are planning our next holiday destination. Whether travelling abroad or going on a UK weekend getaway - the next question is what to pack?

We're taking a page from Meghan Markle's book and making sure our skin is looking fab with the unbelievably affordable multi-use beauty product she always has handy in her handbag or carry on. And the best part is, we can pick up her skin care secret – The Body Shop tea tree oil – for just £8.50.

Tea Tree Oil 10ml, £8.50, The Body Shop

In an interview with US beauty bible Allure back in 2014, the former Suits star revealed that she always carries a small bottle of tea tree oil with her whenever she leaves home. "The one thing I cannot live without when I'm travelling is a small container of tea tree oil," she told the interviewer.

Tisserand Tea Tree Essential Oil, £6.18, Amazon

"It's not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what, it's my little cure-all. It's inexpensive, it's small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time."

There are a host of tea tree oils available with varying price points – another great choice is Tisserand Tea Tree Essential Oil, which costs less than £6.50 from Amazon.

The multitasking wonder, which is used in The Body Shop beauty products including the tea tree oil clay masks and tea tree oil shampoo, isn't just known for its topical medicinal properties. It can also be used as aromatherapy and combined with other essential oils, working best with rosemary, lavender and eucalyptus.

We can't wait to get our hands on our own!

