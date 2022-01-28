Best bright suits for men inspired by Joel Dommett, Daniel Craig & Harry Styles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black, blue, navy and grey are the colours we see pop up in menswear tailoring year in, year out. But, some of our favourite A-listers are making a stand. Cue the tangerine hue of Joel Dommett's blazer, Daniel Craig's stand-out pink velvet moment, and the majority of Harry Styles' enviable wardrobe.

We don't know about you, but we have big hopes for 2022 to be the most fun year we've had for a while (sigh), and bold colours fit the bill.

Bright suits have become a major fashion trend on the red carpet

Stylist tips for how to wear a bright suit with style if you're a man

A fine fitting suit is a core wardrobe staple for anyone working in an office, attending a wedding, or any other kind of fancy soirée. But although usually bought as a matching jacket and trousers, separately they can be two of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe.

A blazer is perfect for dressing up jeans for dinner, accompanying chino's on a colder summer night, or worn as an in-between layer over knitwear and under a bigger coat. And the trousers should be treated as any other pair in your wardrobe, accompanying T-shirts, shirts and jumpers effortlessly.

So, if a new suit is in your sights then why not have a bit of fun with it?

The best bright suits for men

Slim Fit Fuschia Donegal Tweed Suit Fuschia, £199, Moss Bros

A rich purple colour, this tailored tweed two-set definitely stands out from the crowd. Single-breasted with a two-button fastening, the simple jacket cut lets the colour do the talking. Pair with a white or black shirt and you'll have an effortlessly put-together look.

River Island mustard suit jacket, £90, and matching trousers, £40, River Island

Giving real 70's vibes, this mustard suit is the one for anyone after a retro look. A great colour for all skin tones, the deep yellow hue works year-round. Throw on over a chunky knit for a fully vintage look, or take it even further with a statement shirt like this model.

Zara pink suit jacket, £25.99, and matching Bermuda shorts, £5.99, Zara

Currently in the sale with 45% off the jacket and a huge 75% off the shorts, this Zara pick is the closest to the Harry Styles look we could find. Often an under-used colour when it comes to menswear, pink can really pop. Of course, this suit includes shorts instead of trousers so you may want to pack it away until summer, but we promise it's worth the wait.

LUGOJS matching trousers, £150, Ted Baker

dir="ltr">Perhaps the most cautious colour pops in our round-up, this Ted Baker green option is rather subtle. For those who are bored of the dark greys and blacks, but aren't quite ready to go full Daniel Craig pink, this may be the option for you.

M.C.Overalls royal blue suit jacket, £110, and matching trousers, £75, Wolf and Badger

This laid back unstructured suit is perfect for a casual everyday look. Promising to brighten up any day, working perfectly with a simple white T-shirt, it's a go-to to win quick style points.

Extra Slim-fit Washable Suit in Stretch-cotton Seersucker White, £429, Hugo Boss

Now, this is definitely a statement piece, but we love it. Promising sunset cocktails and alfresco dinners, this suit just screams summer. Leonardo Di Caprio, John Legend and Chadwick Boseman have all donned the classic white suit before, and we're sure to see it pop up on the red carpet again soon.

