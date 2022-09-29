Shania Twain loves this facial oil so much she gifted it to all her friends

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With an impressive decades-spanning music career and huge record sales under her belt, you might assume that Shania Twain's skincare comes with a hefty price tag, but the singer actually uses affordable drugstore products to achieve her radiant glow.

RELATED: Shania Twain recreates iconic leopard print look in high-cut bodysuit and heels

Back in 2020, the country star opened up about her everyday skincare regime, and she even revealed which self-care product is her absolute favourite.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain looked incredible in rare tribute from husband

"Drunk Elephant's Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil is my favorite face oil," she said.

"I remove makeup with it and wear it morning and night after washing my face. I always apply it before using moisturizer. It brings color to my face instantly and leaves it feeling so lovely. I gave several to friends and family for Christmas gifts—gotta share the love."

MORE: 7 luxury facial oils to leave your skin feeling super nourished

READ: Kate Middleton uses this face oil for her signature glow - and it's so affordable!

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, £34 / $40, SpaceNK

Having shot to cult status, the US brand has become a firm favourite among beauty insiders, as well as A-listers including Hailey Bieber, and the marula facial oil, in particular, has received rave reviews.

"I love drunken elephant products but this is one of my favourite products of the range. This oil is the perfect consistency, moisturising without being greasy and I can feel my skin nourished straight away upon use. I have combination skin and find this to suit me perfectly," wrote one.

Another customer raved: "This oil is fantastic! Very nourishing for the skin, I have been given many compliments on how glowing my skin looks! I am over 45, I wish I started using this product in my 30s. I will be buying this again for sure. This is my first time buying this product."

Shania gifted Drunk Elephant's facial oil to her friends and family for Christmas

Available to shop through SpaceNK, Drunk Elephant's formula is rich in critical antioxidants and omegas 6 and 9. Designed with a proprietary raw, cold-press extraction and filtration process, the result is the purest and most concentrated oil.

100% free of essential oils, silicones, and fragrances, it's also completely vegan and cruelty-free.

So how do you use it? Simply add 2-3 drops of oil to the face or body and you're good to go. Top tip – the brand recommends adding 1-2 drops under the eyes to help minimize the look of fine lines and rejuvenate fragile skin.

And if you're a lover of skincare smoothies, you can even add a drop of Marula oil for a dose of moisture and barrier-boosting fatty acids.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.