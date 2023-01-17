Maya Jama loves this £13 skincare product and it’s also a favourite of Kim Kardashian

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Maya Jama was without a doubt the best thing about Monday night’s Love Island launch show. The 28-year-old TV presenter looked unreal in a red crochet co-ord as she introduced this series' contestants in South Africa - and her skin was glowing.

Maya is a self-confessed skincare junkie and even released her own eye masks - MIJ masks - in 2020. But her original skincare must-have? The surprisingly affordable Bio-Oil.

First designed to treat stretch marks and scars, it’s very popular with pregnant women, but the oil also works wonders with hydrating dry skin, boosting elasticity and reducing hyperpigmentation.

“I’ve been using Bio-Oil for years,” Maya told Vogue. “In my house, my mum always had it for stretch marks or scars and things like that. Straight after the shower, if you’re a little bit damp and you put it on, in my mind it locks in moisture more. But I don’t know if that’s a fact! So yeah, Bio-Oil, I douse myself in that.”

Bio-Oil 200ml, £13.99, Amazon

The formula is a blend of vitamins A and E plus skin-healing oils like rosemary and chamomile, and crucially it’s non-comedogenic so it won't clog your pores.

Even Kim Kardashian is a fan and said she used it “like crazy” during her pregnancies.

Available on Amazon for just £13.99 for a 200ml bottle, this is one holy grail skincare product we can definitely get behind.

NOW SHOP

Boots' HUGE sale just got even more interesting - there's a Soap & Glory set half price!

Victoria Beckham's trusted cleanser is up for grabs for less than £10 in the Amazon sale

32 of the best new beauty products to spark joy this spring

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.