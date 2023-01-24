Reese Witherspoon loves this popular drugstore cleanser and it's just £6 on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to skincare, we all want to find products that actually work for the least amount of money, right? Enter Cetaphil. The affordable skincare range is frequently recommended by dermatologists and even counts Reese Witherspoon and Gigi Hadid among its celebrity fans.

Derms love the range due to its minimal ingredients, which make it ideal for anyone with sensitive skin. The lightweight and gentle formulas work to improve your skin without drying it out or stripping it of its natural oils, alleviating symptoms such as roughness, tightness and irritation.

You've most likely heard of the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, which not only removes makeup and prevents breakouts but also balances your complexion. It's suitable for both oily and dry skin types, and Reese Witherspoon is a big fan, proving the best products don't always have the highest price tag.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, £6.70/$13.97, Amazon

When asked about her beauty must-haves, Reese told Refinery29: "Cetaphil. I use the face wash, and I travel with it."

Gigi agrees: "Whenever I’m working a lot, or I’m wearing a lot of makeup, or I’m coming from a shoot, I use Cetaphil because I just feel like it really cleans my skin," she said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. "I’ve always really gone for drugstore skincare…I really just wanted good products and I don’t always think that you have to pay a lot for that.”

The cult cleanser is available on Amazon and retails for just £6.70 in the UK and $13.97 in the US.

