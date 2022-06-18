Kate Middleton uses this £11.50 face oil for her signature glow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has beautiful skin with a healthy glow, and it's said that she likes to stick to natural skincare products to achieve it.

RELATED: Kate Middleton wears the most perfect power suit at intimate royal outing

In fact, Kate is thought to be a big fan of Trilogy's Organic Rosehip Oil - a product that she came to love while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Trilogy rosehip oil rollerball, £11.50, Look Fantastic

US Weekly reported at the time that the royal wanted to avoid harmful chemicals during her pregnancy, and liked the plumping effect of the oil on her skin. Plus, her mother Carole Middleton also used and loved the product.

Rosehip oil can help with everything from minimising the appearance of scars to reducing inflammation, as well as brightening and moisturising the skin. The Trilogy rosehip oil promises to leave the skin looking glowy and radiant, gliding on seamlessly with the rollerball design - so we're not surprised Kate loves it so much!

MORE: Kate Middleton's severe allergy – did you spot it?

Cliganic organic rosehip oil, £9.99, Amazon

Or for an even more affordable version, why not try the Cliganic rosehip oil from Amazon. The oil has received glowing reviews, raking in over 10,000 five-star ratings from satisfied customers. It's 100% organic, and shoppers have praised it for hydrating the skin and reducing redness.

While the royal family's hair and makeup secrets are pretty locked down, it's well-known that the Queen is a firm fan of Elizabeth Arden, while the Duchess of Sussex has spoken in the past of her love of Wella Professionals Hair Oil.

Meghan has revealed she loves Wella hair oil

She told Beauty Banter: "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."

READ: Meghan Markle's favorite blush is 40% off at Nordstrom Rack - and it's perfect for summer

Loading the player...

WATCH: More royal beauty hacks from Kate, Meghan and more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.