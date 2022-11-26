Mrs Hinch's £6 Vitamin C serum she uses daily is a Black Friday steal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch has 4.6 million Instagram followers, and as well as her go-to cleaning products, she often recommends skincare and makeup.

On Black Friday, the cleanfluencer took to Instagram Stories to tell her loyal followers all about a mega deal on one of her favourite daily skincare products - Garnier Vitamin C* Serum which has been slashed in price by 45%.

Garnier Vitamin C* Brightening Serum, £6.56 (WAS £11.99), Amazon

Vitamin C* is a powerful anti-oxidant, and skin appears brighter and dark spots are less visible. It also features Salicylic Acid – a gentle exfoliator of dead skin cells, and Niacinamide – a trending derm active known for its soothing properties.

If you suffer from dark spots, here's why vitamin C is a great addition to your skincare regime, and in six days dark spots are reduced, and skin will look brighter.

Enriched with Lemon Extract, a powerful superfood well known for its brightening properties, the formula has been carefully blended to provide dark-spot action. What's more, it's non-oily, non-sticky, sinks in quickly and doesn’t leave visible residue on the skin.

One happy shopper wrote a review on Amazon, saying: "Couldn’t be happier with this product. Have been using a different brand religiously but saw the reviews on this and thought I’d give it a go. Noticed a difference in my complexion immediately and leaves my face bright and glowy. Will be a new regular in my daily routine. Bought together with the spf serum moisturiser and use both together, highly recommend."

Another wrote: "Love this product, I noticed a difference with in the first week, skin is brighter more supple, fine lines diminished and skin looks brighter. I use it before I put on foundation then I add after I’ve applied as it gives my skin a subtle glow."

