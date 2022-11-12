I'm A Celebrity's Sue Cleaver loves this Elizabeth Arden face cream - and we can see why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

I'm A Celebrity's Sue Cleaver's chosen luxury item was revealed on Thursday night's episode of the show - and we can totally see why the star can't live without the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant.

RELATED: Which moisturiser is best for me according to the experts

The Coronation Street actress received the beauty buy after the undercover celebs won the items for the camp. And it's not just Sue that swears by the skincare buy though, the face cream has become a cult favourite amongst celebs and makeup artists - with Reese Witherspoon also being a fan of the cream. The multitasking product is available to shop for less than £20, but you'll need to hurry.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, £19.60, Look Fantastic

The multifunctional cream can be used as a moisturiser to restore dry skin for a healthy glow, or to soothe redness and irritation. It can also be applied to lips, elbows feet and more to treat areas, thanks to its thick formula that's enriched with Vitamin E.

It was clear that the soap star was happy to receive the skincare goodie. She said: "I thought this would be a very practical option. Very pleased with it, and clearly everyone else is too because they've been using it."

READ: Best moisturisers for dry skin with top reviews

The Elizabeth Arden cream has received glowing reviews from shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "I swear by this! After having a tube years ago which sat on my dresser unused (as I didn’t know what to do with it!!) it’s now my everyday go-to. Lip balm, chapped skin, unruly brows, burns, spots, shaving cuts, a face mask… it's endless! I’m never without it!"

The campmates received their luxury items on Thursday night's episode



MORE: 7 best moisturisers for oily skin - and all of them have amazing reviews

Another added: "Great for dry winter skin. In love with this product, applied at night it just soaks in & nourishes my dry skin overnight. Calms down my red cheeks & evens out my skin tone."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.