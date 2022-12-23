Meghan Markle's 'everyday miracle' beauty secret revealed - and it's a celebrity cult favorite

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary is full of royal revelations - but we also spotted one royal beauty secret behind Meghan Markle's famously radiant skin.

In one clip during the much-talked about doc, a pregnant Meghan is shown wearing a bodycon dress for a bathroom selfie. On her bathroom counter sits the royal-approved 'everyday miracle': eco-friendly beauty brand Biography's Long June Everyday Drops face oil.

According to Biography, it was the Duchess of Sussex’s longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who introduced the former Suits star to the antioxidant-rich face oil. The dewy drops are enriched with apricot, chamomile and camellia seed oil to calm, soothe and moisturize your skin.

Famous fans of Biography’s natural beauty oils include everyone from Sharon Stone, Carey Mulligan and Naomi Watts to Jimmy Fallon (who apparently loves Biography's $52 'Few Words' shave drops).

Meghan's love for the oil was revealed in a brief clip from the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary

And we can see why the brand is popular with eco-conscious Meghan. All of Biography’s oils are vegan, made from 100% sustainably sourced natural ingredients, and are never tested on animals.

According to the brand’s website, Biography is for those “who love their face, embrace their story, and welcome change as a positive force.”

Want to copy Meghan's skincare routine? The brand recommends applying a few drops of the Long June oil morning and night. “Make it a ritual, massage into your skin, take a big inhale, and think of something you’re grateful for.”

Sounds like just what we beauty-lovers need for 2023!

