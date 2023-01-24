Kim Kardashian's go-to skincare gadget is in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you want to start the new year off with glowing skin, you'll love this news! The life-changing Foreo skincare tools loved by celebrities, including the popular Foreo Luna, are in the Amazon sale for up to 40% off.

Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba are among the stars who swear buy the Foreo Luna vibrating brush to boost radiance and reduce blemishes

Kim Kardashian loves the Foreo Luna - and fellow stars from Jessica Alba to Venus Williams are also fans of the beauty gadget brand

Honest mogul Jessica revealed she uses hers to guarantee a "real deep-clean as it helps remove dirt, sebum, excess oil and leftover makeup. It feels AMAZING."

Foreo Luna 3, £128.52 / $163.98 (WAS £209), Amazon

The Luna, though, is just one of the major Amazon deals.

Foreo Bear Mini face sculpting device, £149 / $160 (WAS £209), Amazon

The Foreo Bear Mini, a compact microcurrent device designed to lift and rejuvenate your face muscles by giving you a full face workout in minutes, is also in the sale.

Foreo UFO 2 LED facial device, £124.50 / $210 (WAS £249), Amazon

Plus there’s a huge discount on the Foreo UFO 2 LED face mask device, which gives you a two-minute spa facial!

Rita Ora is one of the celebrities who has raved about the UFO 2, the two-minute facial mask device that uses LED light therapy, heat and massage to optimise your regular sheet face masks.

"Feels like I am literally at the spa!" said the Girls singer, adding that it "makes you feel like you are having a massage & it's so nourishing."

