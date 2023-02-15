5 best anti-ageing SPF lip balms for youthful lips Gorgeous lips are one of the most sought-after beauty assets – with winter and ski season well underway, broad spectrum SPF is a must-have!

Full and youthful looking lips like Rihanna's and Holly Willoughby's never go out of style. Did you know that the best thing you can do to maintain your lips' natural plumpness, prevent lines, and even postpone the need for fillers is to use SPF lip balm daily?

Our lips are the most fragile and mobile areas of the face with the thinnest skin, and the UK sun can be strong enough to damage your skin year-round, according to Cancer Research UK. It is essential to protect them from all damaging UV rays which cause collagen loss, wrinkles and age spots.

Skin care is vital throughout the year - protect your delicate lips

Luckily there are some marvellous, dermatologically approved high-protection SPF lip balms available. Whether you are after something tinted, matt, glossy or just the perfect primer base for your lipstick, we have selected the best of the best, with something to suit all budgets – from as little as £3.99.

Eight Hour® Cream Nourishing Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 20, £21, 14ml, Elizabeth Arden

This daily treatment combines vitamins and minerals to indulge your lips with the moisture they need to stay soft and smooth. And to help prevent ageing, nothing beats their broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection.

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's skincare secrets: Her trusted beauty products and tricks

Ultra Violette Sheen Screen Hydrating Lip Balm SPF 50, £16, 15ml, Space N.K

This Aussie brand took the world by storm last year after being featured on This Morning. The hydrating formula is enriched with cacao seed butter, a sweet-smelling, protective butter that helps to seal in moisture. All five subtle shades of Ultra Violette's SPF 50 balmy gloss work to shield the lips from damaging UVA and UVB rays that can lead to photo-ageing.

Ultrasun SPF 30 Ultralip Balm, £8, 4.8g, John Lewis

This Ultrasun lip balm is the highest reviewed lip balm on the John Lewis website and is perfect for a fuss-free natural looking finish. The fragrance-free clear balm protects from both UVA and UVB rays and makes for an ideal lipstick base. It contains Vitamin E and Blackcurrant Seed Oil for intense moisturisation with zero shine.

All-Weather SPF 15 Moisturising Lip Balm, £4.99, 4.25g, Burts Bees

This brilliant budget lip balm with SPF 15 leaves lips moisturised, soft and protected and best of all, Burts Bees is carbon neutral certified.

Dr Organic Manuka Honey Lip Balm, £3.99, 5.7g, Holland & Barrett

SHOP NOW

Harnessing the power of New Zealand manuka honey, this lip balm boasts a blend bioactive and organic extracts that soothe and restore your delicate lips. The SPF 15 protection promises to shield you from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays

SHOP: The best bucket hats to pack on your summer holiday

Keep reading more about beauty and avoiding premature ageing with HELLO!'s round-up of the best sun protection for hair: 14 hair SPFs to protect your scalp

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.