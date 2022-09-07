Don't Worry Darling star Gemma Chan's skincare secret is just £14 in Amazon's big beauty sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Everyone's been talking about the premiere of Don’t Worry, Darling in Venice - but what we beauty fans noticed is that star Gemma Chan is ALWAYS stunning, on or off the red carpet.

READ: Gemma Chan supports Florence Pugh on the Venice Film Festival red carpet

That’s why we were so glad to see that the 39-year-old actor’s skincare secret is featured in Amazon's big 50% off beauty sale.

The Eternals star swears by Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Night Serum by L’Oreal Paris. “It’s my go-to retinol serum every night,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s got a lovely texture and it just leaves my skin feeling amazing in the morning.”

MORE: Did you spot Eternals Gemma Chan in Death in Paradise?

RELATED: Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde loves this drugstore moisturiser that you can shop on Amazon

Gemma has looked stunning throughout the Venice Film Festival

And you can get the overnight skin care wonder, which is normally £27.99, at the bargain price of £14 in Amazon’s just-launched House of Beauty storefront sale.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Night Serum, was £27.99 now £14 / $16.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

And not only is the night serum on sale - we spotted a whole host of irresistible beauty buys for less, including CeraVe moisturiser, which is priced at £11 down from £19.

The skincare brand is loved by stars like Gabrielle Union, Blake Lively and Gemma's Don’t Worry Darling co-star and director, Olivia Wilde.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Venice Film Festival - a look at past red carpet moments

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.